'Changed my life forever': Man who attacked women in series of Christchurch home invasions gets four years, nine months prison

Police search a street in Upper Riccarton in Christchurch after a "prowler" allegedly broke into homes and attacked women. (Video first published in October 2020)

A woman feared she was going to die when a man naked from the waist down broke into her home and pressed a pillow over her face so she could not breathe.

The university student, 23, detailed how Mark Anthony Thompson’s offending changed her life forever, subjecting her to severe post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression in the victim impact statement she read in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Thompson was sentenced to four years and nine months imprisonment by Judge Michael Crosbie on Wednesday.

The woman was one of several assaulted in their bedrooms by Thompson, 46, during a string of terrifying home invasions in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, early on October 29, 2020.

READ MORE:

* Man sexually assaults women in their bedrooms during series of terrifying home invasions

* ​Rough sleeper jailed after assaulting pharmacy staff member

* 'Brave' woman fights off sex attacker in Avon Park, Christchurch



In court on Wednesday, she said while the events of that day left her with relatively minor cuts and bruises to her face, the mental repercussions would live with her forever.

She could not go ahead with her Masters degree due to the anxiety and depression she suffered.

“I can’t sleep alone and can’t be left home alone. I’ve uprooted my life in the hopes of feeling safer.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Police officers investigated multiple streets and homes in Upper Riccarton following Thompson’s offending. (File photo).

Driving, sleeping, cooking and reading were all difficult to complete due to a loss of focus, she said.

“Every facet of my personality has changed for self-preservation. It’s changed the entire trajectory of my life. It’s difficult to put into words, it changed who I am forever.”

Thompson admitted to nine charges in October including six charges of burglary, two of indecently assaulting women, and one of impeding the normal breathing of one woman.

Between 4.30am and 7am on October 29, he entered one house but fled through a toilet window when the householder found him opening his bedroom door and yelled at him.

Soon after, he went into another house and the woman there woke to find him sitting on her bed. He grabbed her and held her by the neck, but ran away when she fought back and screamed.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff There was a large police presence in Upper Riccarton on the day of Thompson’s offending. (File photo).

At another house, a woman screamed at him when she found his head and hands coming through the curtain as he tried to climb through her bedroom window.

He knocked on a sleep-out door and tried to get her to let him inside to use her phone. She asked him to leave. He kept trying to persuade her to let him in, but finally left.

About 6.30am, he was naked from the waist down when he entered a bedroom at another house. He removed the duvet from a sleeping woman and placed a pillow over her face as she slept.

When she told him to get off, he pressed it down harder so she could not breathe.

“This lasted for about two minutes and the victim thought she was going to die,” the Crown earlier said.

She managed to get out from under the pillow, and screamed and bit him on his hand when he placed it over her nose and mouth. Thompson fled out her bedroom window with his hand bleeding.

About 7am, he knocked on another sleep-out door, still naked from the waist down. When the woman opened the door, he went inside, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to push her towards the bed. She struggled and screamed and managed to escape to the main house. Thompson ran off.

The woman whose face was covered by the pillow received a swollen lip and scratches. She needed a medical examination because of her contact with Thompson’s blood when she bit him. The other victims were not injured.

Judge Crosbie described the offending as “bizarre, violent and sexual in nature.”

He commended the victims for their bravery and courage in delivering victim impact statements.

“It was very brave of you and I have taken a lot from what you have said.

“I am saddened to hear the effect this has had on you...But what I am pleased to hear is about your resilience, which I think makes you a survivor, not a victim.”

The Judge declined an application for permanent name suppression but also declined an application for photographs of Thompson to be published.