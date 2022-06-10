Former maintenance manager sentenced after taking bribes for road contracts

Aurelian Hossu was sentenced at the Auckland District Court

A former road maintenance manager in Auckland has been sentenced to 11 months’ home detention after admitting taking bribes for contracts.

Earlier this year, the Serious Fraud Office charged six people, including two former employees of Broadspectrum (New Zealand) Limited.

Former manager Aurelian Mihai Hossu, also known as Michael, previously admitted four charges of accepting gifts by agent in relation to his role in awarding road maintenance work in south Auckland to subcontractors.

On Friday, Hossu was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention by Judge Claire Ryan at the Auckland District Court.

Judge Ryan said Hossu’s offending was driven by personal gain after he got involved in the offending with one of the defendants.

“You convinced yourself it would work out and be OK.

“You helped make it work, you were his right-hand man and helped him incorporate a company, tendered invoices and were heavily involved.”

Judge Ryan said Hossu’s behaviour causing reputational damage to his former colleagues, company and Auckland Transport.

He abused his position of trust and the offending was clearly planned, calculated and arose out of stupidity, Judge Ryan said.

Hossu received more than $200,000 out of the offending, which included payments towards travel, a motorycle and funds into a company account.

Judge Ryan accepted Hossu was remorseful after he told a pre-sentence report writer he has now jeopardised his entire career.

“I ruined my entire career and I feel so bad for that,” Hossu said.

Todd Simmonds, prosecuting on behalf of the Serious Fraud Office, said $90,000 in reparation had been paid and accepted the pre-sentence report was positive.

According to the summary of facts, Hossu was employed by Transfield and then Broadspecturm from 2004 to 2018 and had completed training on avoiding conflicts of interests and condemning bribery and corruption.

In 2012, the company was awarded an eight-year, $200m maintenance contract by Auckland Transport in relation to the maintenance and upgrade of public roads.

Hossu incorporated a company, which provided as a cover for the offending.

“The company’s purpose was to issue bogus invoices for work it never did and to collect handsome payments from the subcontractors, suppliers and clients of Broadspectrum,” court documents said.

When Hossu was interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office, he admitted the company he had incorporated with the alleged architect of the scheme was not providing services to a company.

He admitted using the funds for personal expenses, including a laptop, car, payments at Mitre 10, fuel and for a birthday party at Rainbow’s End.

Coastal Roading Contractors Limited directors Frederick and Jeanette Pou both deny a representative charge of giving gifts to agent without consent of principal.

Director of Engineering & Aviation Supplies, Richard Motilai is also facing charges.

Two other defendants have name suppression.