Millions spent spraying cannabis crops 'a complete waste of police time', say critics

Police say they have to keep the pressure on those running harmful commercial illicit drug operations, but others argue aerial spraying makes no difference to cannabis supply on the streets.

Millions of taxpayers’ dollars are being sunk into aerial spray operations targeting illicit cannabis crops.

But critics say the costly practice is a waste of police time and has little impact on the drug’s street price, so they want more funds funnelled into drug treatment programmes.

Material provided to Waikato Times under the Official Information Act reveals $2,653,878 has been spent on aerial spraying nationally over the past five years.

Police defend their work, saying it targets large-scale operations which cause considerable community harm, and is just part of their work on drugs.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick, who advocated for the legalisation of cannabis, said the use of aerial spraying of cannabis plants was the baseline that police used to enforce the law.

“But obviously, we have an incredibly ineffective law when this amount of money is being continually spent on an annual basis, and making no effect on the supply on the streets.”

Police are effectively chasing their tails and not doing much to quash the supply, Swarbrick said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chloe Swarbrick would like to the money for cannabis eradication put into treatment opportunities. (File photo)

She’d rather see more focus on substances like class A drug meth. Last week, a joint operation between Police and Customs resulted in 435 grams of methamphetamine, about $455,000 in cash, and clan lab-related items being taken off the streets.

Swarbrick argued in support of programmes like Te Ara Oranga, jointly run by Northland police and Northland District Health Board with the aim of reducing demand for meth.

During this programme, offenders, witnesses and victims of crime were screened to see if they used meth and referred to a health-based treatment if they needed it.

Spraying is costing up to $1m a year, Swarbrick said. There was an exception in 2020/21 when police scaled back the operation and spent $10,564.

Stuff It has cost between half a million dollars to a $1million each year to spray cannabis plants nationwide. (File photo)

New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director, Sarah Helm, said it’s a complete waste of police time and resources to continue with cannabis aerial spray operations.

“Nearly half of the country voted for full legalisation of cannabis in the 2020 referendum.

“Polling commissioned last year by The Helen Clark Foundation found 69 per cent of New Zealand respondents supported either full legalisation or decriminalisation of cannabis.”

Helm said the status quo makes it difficult for New Zealanders to access medicinal cannabis.

”Our State of the Nation 2022 report showed that an estimated 94% of those using cannabis for medicinal purposes, 266,700 people, are still accessing the drug through the black market.”

Supplied Sarah Helm said the status quo makes it difficult for New Zealanders to access medicinal cannabis. (File photo)

The New Zealand Drug Foundation has long called for more funding of effective health-based approaches to drugs, instead of continuing with failed policies.

“We recently estimated that the Government currently spends more than four times as much on drug law enforcement as it does on treatment and other health-based approaches.”

Helm said that while cannabis undoubtedly causes harm to some members of the community, there are far better uses of police time and resources than ineffective aerial spray operations.

Detective Senior Sergeant of the national organised crime group, Daniel Lyons, said aerial operations were not about personal use or low-level offending, but rather large-scale operations for profit that cause considerable harm in the community.

However, in February a Coromandel couple were having dinner when police flew a helicopter over their property to spray three cannabis plants.

The couple had been using cannabis for medical reasons. They said they did not sell any cannabis, but gave some for free to “elderly relatives”.

Lyons said the police spray cannabis plants during the summer months, finding them through intelligence, information provided by the community and aerial reconnaissance.

It’s one part of ongoing police work to reduce the impact of drugs and organised crime, he said.

“It is important we continue to put pressure on those who profit from running commercial illicit drug operations that cause harm.

“These operations also involve search warrants on the ground which uncover illegally held firearms. We know there is a link between illicit firearms and drug dealing,” Lyons said.

He added police would continue to focus on the distributors of cannabis and more harmful drugs, such as methamphetamine and synthetics.

Stuff Police said aerial operations are not about personal use or low-level offending, but rather large-scale operations for profit that cause considerable harm in the community. (File photo)

But there has been a shift in public opinion since the cannabis referendum, said Massey University associate professor Chris Wilkins.

People seem to understand it is a useful medication, he said, and in most cases doesn’t lead to the use more serious drugs.

“Using cannabis is not a determinant that people will go on to use the likes of heroin,” said Wilkins, of the SHORE & Whariki Research Centre at Massey’s College of Health.

“Spraying doesn’t always affect the growers and, in fact, the eradication operation can help them as if they take out the supply they can then put the price up due to a higher demand.”

However, prices have been pretty consistent over the past couple of years, he said.