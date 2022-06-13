Southland man allegedly shot dead in domestic struggle

The body of Southland man Dale Watene was found in the Longwood Forrest. A High Court murder trial started in Invercargill on Monday.

A Southland man was allegedly shot dead in the midst of a domestic struggle in the hallway of a house in Otautau.

Sandy Maree Graham, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dale Tama Watene, 40, at Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde, 24, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Watene, at Otautau between April 16, 2020 and April 27, 2020.

A jury trial started in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday.

In his opening address, crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly contends that Watene was shot through his mouth by Graham.

The Crown alleges Watene was killed at Graham's Sorn St house and Graham organised the assistance of Hyde afterwards.

Watene's blood was found on the firearm, Donnelly said.

The crown also contends that Hyde and Graham, or one of them after discussing it, took Watene’s body to the Longwood Forest and buried it.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sandy Maree Graham, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dale Tama Watene, 40, at Otautau on April 16, 2020. George Ivor Hyde, 24, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Watene, at Otautau between April 16, 2020 and April 27, 2020.

The body was found about a month later.

Bricks and metal flashing on the grave linked to Hyde’s house, and cell phone data linked Hyde and Graham, Donnelly said.

Forensic casts were taken of shovel marks at the grave site and compared with “shovels found”, he said.

The defence accepts Watene died at Graham’s house but focuses on a struggle that happened in the hallway of the home.

Graham’s defence lawyer Sarah Saunderson-Warner, in her opening address, said what occurred in that hallway was a terrible accident that had tragic consequences.

The issue was not whether Graham was involved, but rather how Watene died, what occurred in those immediate minutes and seconds before that firearm was discharged into the hallway, and why, she said.

But when he was shot it was neither on purpose and nor was it with murderous intent, Saunderson-Warner said.

Stuff Police at the Otautau property where Southland man Dale Watene was last seen. [File photo]

Graham lied when she told people Watene had gone to get beer and not come back, Saunderson-Warner said, but that was not her offence.

"Lies, panic and bad decision-making are not the same as being a murderer," she said.

The jury was being asked to consider whether it was proven Graham murdered Watene in a brief moment, Saunderson-Warner said.

Lead counsel for Hyde, Fiona Guy Kidd, QC, said if Graham was not guilty of murder then Hyde was not guilty of accessory after the fact to murder.

Hyde voluntarily went to police in September 2020 and told them he moved Watene's body, Guy Kidd said.

Hyde told police at the request of Graham he took a load of bricks and put them on the grave site, Guy Kidd said, but assistance alone did not make him an accessory after the fact to murder.

Hyde believed there had been a struggle for the gun and Watene had killed himself, and Hyde moved the body so Graham would not get in trouble for having the gun and lose her children, Guy Kidd said.

Luke Matthews was the first crown witness and told the court he drove to the Longwood Forest on April, 16 2020 when Graham messaged him because a car she was in got stuck.

Matthews arrived to find Graham, Watene and Graham’s two children “pleased to see us”.

Watene cooked dinner at Graham’s house and the vibe was “quite relaxed” when he left after 5pm, Matthews said.

Under cross-examination, Matthews said he and Graham had sex about three weeks before.

Graham’s lawyer Philip​​ Shamy​ asked Matthews if he might have sent Graham an intimate photo.

Matthews did not recall clearly if he had or not.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas did not ask any questions of her witness Brendon McRae.

Under cross-examination from Graham’s lawyer Saunderson-Warner, McRae said he had a childcare arrangement with Graham.

McRae was asked about a possum hunting trip before the incident. When asked if a 22 semi-automatic firearm which was taken on the trip had been picked up from Graham’s house, McRae said he was not sure.

Saunderson-Warner: You had a little trouble with the gun?

McRae: Yes.

Saunderson-Warner: It was semi-automatic?

McRae: Yes but he [another person using the gun] did not know that.

Saunderson-Warner: He was effectively firing using the bolt action manually?

McRae: Yes.

McRae was later asked about his written statement regarding the gun.

Saunderson-Warner: In your written statement you did not say you checked the breach?

McRae: I was never asked that.

Justice Gerald Nation is presiding over the trial which is expected to take four weeks.

The trial was supposed to begin on June 7, but was delayed to June 13 for reasons that cannot be reported.