No conviction for mum whose careless driving killed daughter

Teang Atauea died following a crash on the Napier-Taupō road in June 2020. (File photo)

A mother who admitted careless driving causing the death of her unrestrained 10-year-old daughter has avoided conviction after a judge described her offending as an “aberration”.

Teang Atauea died in hospital two days after receiving critical head injuries in a crash on the Napier-Taupō Road (SH5) on June 21, 2020.

She had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Teang was in a car with her family, which is from Kiribati but residing in Wairoa, and was returning from a trip to Auckland, where they had attended a birthday party.

Teang's mother Teao Marawa, 36, was driving their car – a white 2012 Nissan Juke.

Also in the car was Marawa’s partner Biiri Tokamwemwe, her 14-year-old son, Tebinaa, and daughter Temeria, 4.

Marawa was driving along a straight section of road having negotiated a sweeping left-hand bend near McVicar Rd when she drove on to the grass verge on the left side of the highway.

The car travelled along a shallow roadside drain at about 75kph, before colliding with a tree.

Teang was propelled forward and sustained serious head injuries. She was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital but died two days later.

In April, Marawa pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Teang and injury to her other daughter and husband and was sentenced by Judge Bridget Mackintosh in Napier District Court on Tuesday.

Her lawyer, Peter Austin, sought a discharge without conviction and no disqualification. He said the crash had a major impact on the whole family, including Marawa, and that had been “more than any court process could possibly impose on them”.

Marawa completed a defensive driving course, had taken driving lessons and had been certified as a competent driver – all conditions the Crown had requested in order for it to agree to not opposing an application for a discharge without conviction.

Judge Mackintosh said a discharge without conviction was “a sensible outcome”, noting Marawa had taken steps to ensure this sort of thing did not happen again.

“It was an accident with catastrophic circumstances for the family, and can be dealt with in a humane way,” the judge said, describing the offending as “an aberration”.

She said Marawa had to deal with the death of a child, had no previous convictions, was in good employment and was a contributor to the community.