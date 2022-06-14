Home detention for disgraced harness racing trainer who sold non-existent horse

Disgraced horse trainer Mitchell Kerr appears for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday after previously admitting to a series of fraudulent deceptions.

A horse trainer who sold a non-existent horse for $40,000 and defrauded horse owners will serve seven months home detention.

Mitchell Paul Kerr​, 30, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday to be sentenced on three charges – two of obtaining by deception and another of forgery. He earlier pleaded guilty to all three and was banned from the harness racing industry for life.

In September 2019, Kerr agreed to sell an un-raced three-year-old horse worth $40,000. However, that horse did not exist.

He then sent the victim training, incidental and insurance invoices worth $26,175.

In late 2020, the victim became suspicious as he hadn’t seen the horse, nor any ownership papers.

When he asked for proof the horse existed, Kerr said it wouldn’t make the grade and should be sacked.

The victim insisted on proof, and so Kerr found a horse matching the description of the one he’d agreed to sell. He took pictures of it and sent them to the victim in order to convince him they were of his horse.

John Hawkins/Stuff Mitchell Paul Kerr was banned from the harness racing industry for life after being found guilty of a series of deception.

Between 2017 and 2020 Kerr trained several horses. He sent owners costs for training and insurance.

Invoices sent to the horse owners included “insurance premiums.” However, the six horses had not been insured as Kerr claimed.

The owners paid Kerr roughly $24,850 for costs relating to the non-existent insurance.

In early 2019, Kerr had shares in two horses with another individual. The victim believed he had a 65% share.

Kerr completed two formal ownership documents titled ‘Application for transfer of horse’. Kerr listed the victim’s share of the two horses as 60%, rather than the agreed upon 65%.

He then forged the victim’s signature.

Kerr then submitted the first document to Harness Racing New Zealand on March 7, 2019, and the second on July 13, 2019. The victim’s signature was treated as genuine and his shares were reduced.

Kerr’s lawyer Kerry Cook​ said his client had suffered from a “fall from grace” and could only pay $25 per week in victim reparations over 5 years, totalling $6,500.

Judge Michelle Duggan​ accepted that a lack of employment meant Kerr would struggle to pay a large amount and ordered that a reparation schedule be set up for $25 per week.

“I recognise that will feel unfair as you effectively stole much more from your victims,” she said.

In her sentencing remarks, the Judge said Kerr had supplied multiple false invoices, tried to conceal his deception with photos, and planned and premeditated his offending.

Kerr had committed a “significant breach of trust” as he was held in high regard in the harness racing industry at the time.

She accepted discounts for early guilty pleas, no previous convictions, remorse and that “this offending was driven by your gambling addiction.”

The Judge then sentenced Kerr to seven months home detention and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet.

In a brief statement outside court, Kerr said he was sorry for the harm he’d caused, and that it would follow him around for the rest of his life.

“I just want to move on with my life now and repay whatever I can to the victims I’ve caused harm to.”

Kerr was banned for life from the industry in April last year after he was sentenced on four charges related to the offending laid by the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU).

The court heard that he filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

The full reparation amount in court was $66,175, but the estimated total loss to Kerr’s victims was about $250,000.