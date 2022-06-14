Man accused of ramraiding petrol station with excavator keeps name secret

The man who allegedly used an excavator used to break into the Wainuiomata BP has been granted interim name suppression ahead of his plea in late June.

A man accused of using an excavator to smash up a Lower Hutt petrol station has kept his name secret.

The 34-year-old appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday charged with stealing the $120,000 excavator, criminal damage to property and burglary.

Nothing was taken from the Wainuiomata BP in the early hours of May 16, despite significant damage to the building. Police said the raid had targeted the service station’s ATM, but those involved fled before anything could be stolen. Locals were on the scene soon after the digger hit the building.

The man was arrested earlier in June following investigations. Judge Noel Sainsbury granted him interim name suppression and adjourned a plea until June 28, to give his counsel an opportunity to review CCTV footage.

Mayor Campbell Barry said at the time the ramraid was “a shocker” and “bloody disappointing”.

He was appalled by the damage and the disruption to the community.

“This thing has no place in our community, or city, or anywhere. Just the damage that’s been done for absolutely nothing, it just doesn’t make sense,” Barry said.

Karl Randall, of K & D contracting Ltd, which owned the stolen digger, was shocked also.

About $1000 worth of damage had been done to the digger and his company had subsequently installed GPS trackers on nearly a dozen of its machines.

“We can’t afford it to be honest but it’s a preventative measure to stop this happening and damaging other people’s property and the businesses that they’ve worked hard to build,” Randall said.