Murder accused denies knowing location of missing man

Police said Dale Watene's body was found in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest, to the west of Otautau, about a month after he was last seen in April 2020.

A woman accused of the murder of her boyfriend in Otautau in 2020 told police she could not recall him being at her house in the days prior to him going missing.

Sandy Maree Graham, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dale Tama Watene, 40, at Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde, 24, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Watene, at Otautau between April 16, 2020 and April 27, 2020.

A jury trial started in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday. Watene was last seen on April 16, 2020 and his body was found in the Longwood Forest about a month later.

The crown contends Graham shot Watene, but her defence told the jury the focus would be on what happened in a brief moment during a domestic struggle, which was a tragic accident.

On Tuesday, the first half of Sergeant Frederick Shandley’s interview with Graham, which was recorded on May 6, before she had been arrested, was played in court.

Shandley asked if Graham understood that police were treating Watene's disappearance as a homicide investigation. Graham replied she did not understand why.

In the interview, Graham said there was a seven-day police safety order stopping the pair from seeing each other, which expired before Watene went missing.

Their relationship started about September 2019 but about Christmas time Graham said she found a meth pipe in his possessions and ended it, though they kept sleeping together.

Sergeant Shandley questioned Graham about the days before Watene's disappearance: You're saying between the 12th and 16th [of April 2020] he has not been to your place?

"Not when I was there," Graham said.

Shandley: April 14, can you remember him being at your address?

Graham: Not off the top of my head.

Cell phone data from April 16, 2020, put both their phones in the area of Bald Hill at 12.08pm, and then both their phones "come down from Bald Hill" about the time Watene buys groceries using his card in Otautau, Shandley said.

Shandley: ... which suggests you were in the car with him. Could that be correct?

Graham: I would remember him buying groceries.

The rest of the interview is expected to be played on Wednesday.

Watene's mother Christine Watene was called as a crown witness and was not cross-examined after giving evidence by video link.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas read messages between Graham and Christine Watene to the court.

Christine Watene got a Facebook message request from Graham on April 23, 2020, when her son had been missing for a week.

The women exchanged messages about how concerned they both were.

Christine Watene messaged Graham and said she hoped anyone who knew anything would contact police to put together a timeline.

Graham replied that she had kayaked a river [in the area], and that Dale Watene owed a lot of money, Thomas told the jury.

Graham told Christine Watene she didn't know where he was and that Christine should let her know if she needed anything, the jury was told.

The trial is expected to take four weeks and continue on Wednesday.