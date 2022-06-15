Man accused of fatal Mt Albert stabbing too unwell to appear in court, trial set

Friends and family held a paddle-out and memorial at Bethells Beach on Sunday morning, following the 25 year old's shocking death on Tuesday.

A man charged with murder after a stabbing on an Auckland walkway remains “clinically unwell” and has again not appeared in court.

Tom Coombes, 25, died near a Mt Albert walkway on May 24 after he was found by a member of the public.

The 22-year-old accused of Coombes’ murder was arrested on May 30 and was set to appear at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Neil Campbell.

His lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade QC, said the man remained “clinically unwell” and asked for his attendance to be excused. She also asked for interim name suppression to continue.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Tom Coombes was found near the Roy Clements Treeway, a popular walkway in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

He was being assessed and treated at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

Despite the defendant not appearing, Justice Campbell set a trial date for February 2024.

The judge also acknowledged family members who were present in court on Wednesday.

Police earlier said Coombes, a local resident, had been heading home when he was stabbed to death.

Coombes family/Supplied Tom Coombes was found by a member of the public before he died.

His mother Rowena Coombes said there had been an outpouring of love since the 25-year-old’s death.

“We’re heartbroken. Tom was the best of us,” she said.

Coombes was a qualified builder and enjoyed cycling and surfing, his mother said.

He had been walking home from university where he was studying photography – something his family referred to as his “passion” – when he was killed.

A morning vigil and “paddle out” was held at Bethells Beach, where Coombes grew up and was a volunteer firefighter, on Sunday morning.