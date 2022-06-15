Hunt for school run gunman continues
Police are yet to arrest the person who opened fire at a man on the school run in north Waikato.
The incident happened around 9.30am on Tuesday and locked down Taupiri School for a time.
Bullets hit the victim’s car and, according to the district mayor Allan Sanson, he suffered abrasions from shattered glass. He was released from Waikato Hospital by 5pm.
Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police will be following up on information received by the public and will speak with a number of people on Wednesday.
They are also seeking dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident, and also keen to hear from anyone who was in the Te Putu Street/Greenlane Avenue area on Tuesday between 8-9.30am.
“If you saw anything remotely out of place, or any person acting suspiciously, we want to hear from you - no matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be.”
Loughrin said on Tuesday afternoon a firearm was discharged on Greenlane Rd.
There were multiple shots, but he would not confirm how many.
Loughrin would not provide details of the injuries, and said it was unknown if the victim was on the street or in the vehicle.
Police believe the people are known to each other, that it was an isolated incident and not related to ongoing gang tensions.
Sanson said he got a heads-up about the incident from police around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
His understanding was that whilst a man was dropping off his child near Taupiri School another man fired shots at the car.
"The guy in the car after being fired at sped off and went straight the Ngāruawāhia Police Station and reported the incident and sought medical attention.
“Apparently he wasn't directly hit by the shots, but he had abrasions that they imagine came from the shattering of the glass."
If anyone has information they can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220614/7937.
Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.