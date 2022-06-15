Hunt for school run gunman continues

Police believe the person who shot at a car near north Waikato's Taupiri School knew the person in the vehicle, West Waikato Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said.

Police are yet to arrest the person who opened fire at a man on the school run in north Waikato.

The incident happened around 9.30am on Tuesday and locked down Taupiri School for a time.

Bullets hit the victim’s car and, according to the district mayor Allan Sanson, he suffered abrasions from shattered glass. He was released from Waikato Hospital by 5pm.

Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police will be following up on information received by the public and will speak with a number of people on Wednesday.

They are also seeking dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident, and also keen to hear from anyone who was in the Te Putu Street/Greenlane Avenue area on Tuesday between 8-9.30am.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin speaks to media in Taupiri.

“If you saw anything remotely out of place, or any person acting suspiciously, we want to hear from you - no matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be.”

Loughrin said on Tuesday afternoon a firearm was discharged on Greenlane Rd.

There were multiple shots, but he would not confirm how many.

Loughrin would not provide details of the injuries, and said it was unknown if the victim was on the street or in the vehicle.

READ MORE:

* Gunman opened fire on driver dropping off child at Taupiri School, Waikato District mayor says



Police believe the people are known to each other, that it was an isolated incident and not related to ongoing gang tensions.

Sanson said he got a heads-up about the incident from police around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

His understanding was that whilst a man was dropping off his child near Taupiri School another man fired shots at the car.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Police believe the person who shot at a car near north Waikato's Taupiri School knew the person in the vehicle

"The guy in the car after being fired at sped off and went straight the Ngāruawāhia Police Station and reported the incident and sought medical attention.

“Apparently he wasn't directly hit by the shots, but he had abrasions that they imagine came from the shattering of the glass."

If anyone has information they can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220614/7937.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.