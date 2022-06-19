Outdoor fire in Tasman district lands man in court

An outdoor fire on a property in Tasman district sparked complaints to the council and led to a prosecution. (File photograph of burnoff elsewhere in New Zealand)

A man has been sentenced to 150 hours’ community service for an outdoor fire that included burning prohibited materials.

Aaron James Dunlop, from Lower Moutere in Tasman district, pleaded guilty to two charges brought by the Tasman District Council.

Those charges related to the discharge of smoke from a fire in January last year in breach of Tasman Resource Management Plan (TRMP) rules and the contravention of an earlier abatement notice that forbid the burning of prohibited materials.

Sentencing notes of Judge Brian Dwyer, issued in the Nelson District Court and dated May 5, say that ignoring an abatement notice “is the equivalent of giving the finger to the council and the local community”.

“You had been given a formal direction under the Resource Management Act not to burn prohibited materials and you ignored that.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Aaron James Dunlop pleaded guilty to two charges brought by Tasman District Council and was sentenced in the Nelson District Court.

The judge’s sentencing notes refer to a “history of illegal burning” on the property, as outlined in the summary of facts.

Following a warning email in August 2019 and an infringement notice in June 2020, the council in July 2020 served Dunlop and Bruiser Inc Partnership Ltd with an abatement notice. Bruiser Inc was the registered proprietor of the property at the time and Dunlop was its director. The company has since been removed from the companies register.

The abatement notice directed Dunlop and Bruiser Inc to cease burning any plastic or plastic products, rubber products including tyres, bitumen containing materials, batteries, waste oils, asbestos products, treated timber or any particle or fibre board.

In 2021, on January 18 and 20, the council received complaints about a fire on the property. A compliance officer visited and found partially burnt used oil filters, small pieces of plastic bags, tyre remnants, metal pipes and bars, treated timber, laminated particle board, fence posts, beer cans, broken glass bottles, a small shoe, an aerosol can and general rubble in the burn pile.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Tasman District Council has taken action over some outdoor fires.

The compliance officer also saw an oil spill – estimated to be 2m long by 1m wide – next to the burn pile.

“You acknowledged lighting the fire,” the judge’s notes say. “You claimed that prohibited materials were contained in vegetation which had been put on the burn pile and that a 10-litre container of recycled oil had been close to the burn pile and melted in the heat, discharging the recycled oil.”

Failure to comply with an abatement notice “is an inherently serious matter as it goes to the heart of local authorities’ ability to enforce environmental obligations”, the judge’s notes say.

A council staff report says the property in Lower Moutere is about 1.47 hectares in size and used as a home and business.

The staff report also says charges have been laid in a separate case against two companies and an individual as director in relation to an outdoor fire in the Motueka area in June 2021. At the time, the director and one of the companies were already under an abatement notice, the report says.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in Nelson District Court in July.