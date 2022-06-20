Pensioner buys car, has to sell it for scrap after warrant of fitness revoked

Bob Carter is down $5000 after he was issued an illegal WoF - when he went to get a new one he was told the car isn't safe at all, will cost as much as he paid for it to repair, so it's written off. Now he has borrowed $2500 to buy a new car.

An incorrectly issued warrant of fitness has cost two pensioners more than $5000 to replace a car that should have failed its last inspection.

This week Stuff reported Waka Kotahi was investigating Barry’s Tyre & Mechanical Services​ in Takanini for incorrectly issuing 903 warrants between October 2021 and April 2022.

Last month, Waka Kotahi sent letters to 757 vehicle owners to tell them their vehicles weren’t compliant and that they needed new warrants.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Bob Carter is gutted that he was sold a car with an invalid warrant of fitness, and now he’s had to take out a loan to replace the bad car.

One of those went to 64-year-old Bob Carter, whose 2002 Mistubishi Galant subsequently failed a WoF inspection when Carter went to get the invalid one replaced.

Carter and his wife, Lorna, bought the car in December 2021, with its registration and WoF from Barry’s already in place, dated December 07, 2021.

When he got Waka Kotahi’s letter on May 25 he immediately went to another mechanic for a new WoF, who found at least $2500 worth of structural repairs to do before he could pass the car – about what Carter had paid to begin with.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Carter has all the paperwork that shows how much damage his car was in.

The base of the car and the rail that connects the interior to the painted exterior were both damaged, and a part of the car that should have been securely bolted to the fuel tank was not. The panel that held the bonnet shut was damaged and showed “poor repair”.

When read a list of the five issues that Carter’s mechanic found, Aaron Dutton, owner of Auto Super Shoppe Pukekohe said all but one – a problem with the park brake – should have been picked up back in December when the previous WoF was issued.

“Without seeing it, those things should have been picked up in my opinion, but the bottom line is, it’s at the discretion of the inspector,” Dutton said.

Carter stopped driving it immediately, and rather than make it someone else’s problem, he sold it for scrap for $500 and took out a $2500 loan to buy a new car.

“My wife is 70, she goes up to the supermarket and back. If she had been in an accident in that car, God knows what would have happened.”

When the Carters approached the tyre shop, they said a manager at Barry’s told them there had been a data hack, which Waka Kotahi had later said was incorrect in follow-up letters.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Barry’s Tyre & Mechanical services’ manager told Bob Carter the WOF database had been hacked, Carter said.

He then offered the couple a refund of the $45 paid for the invalid WoF, Carter said.

“That’s not the point,” he said.

“You don’t run a business like that. He must have known what was going on.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff When his mechanic hoisted the car to inspect it for a new warrant, he called Carter over to take a look at its underbelly. “All the damage that I saw, I couldn’t believe it. I knew then myself that the car was going to be a write-off.”

When approached about Carter’s car and the state it was in, a manager at Barry’s Tyre & Mechanical Services said as there was an investigation under way, he had been advised not to make any comments.

In a statement, police were unable to confirm whether this was the case, as they cannot respond to queries about people or businesses who are, or have been, under police investigation.

Barry’s can no longer issue WoFs from the Takanini site.