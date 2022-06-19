Homicide probe launched into man's death after Whakatane assault

The 48-year-old man died in Whakatane Hospital on Sunday following a serious assualt the day before. (file photo)

The death of a man in Whakatane Hospital after a serious assault is now the centre of a homicide investigation.

Shortly before 11.30am on Saturday, a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted, according to a statement from Eastern Bay of Plenty police.

“The victim received medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital, where he has today succumbed to his injuries,” police said on Sunday.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and are seeking assistance from the public.