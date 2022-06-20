Wife of man shot dead by police thought he would kill her as he stood over her with shotgun

Donald Melville Ineson was shot dead by police after pointing a gun at his wife and hitting a police officer with his car when he fled the scene. (File photo).

The wife of a man shot dead by police has described the moment he stood over her and pointed a shotgun at her, triggering the events that led to his death.

“This is what it’s come down to,” Joanne Ineson said she was told by her husband Donald Ineson as he pointed the gun at her following an argument on November 25, 2018.

She spoke of how she feared for her life as she gave evidence on the first day of a two-week inquest into her husband’s death at the Christchurch District Court on Monday, in front of Coroner Sue Johnson.

Donald Melville Ineson, known as Don, was killed by police outside his rural Canterbury home after his wife reported he had pointed a gun at her and later fired at the house "multiple times" with her and their children inside, breaking the door's window in a bid to get in.

Officers shot Ineson in his car after he ran down an officer while fleeing.

The inquest heard how Joanne Ineson locked her husband out of the house shortly after he pointed the gun at her, and called police.

“I really thought he was going to kill us,” she said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says police are still establishing the detailed sequence of events that led to Donald Ineson's death (first published in November 2018).

She said she believed his ongoing back pain, the death of his father and his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which all happened shortly before his death, caused his behaviour on the day he died.

“I think it went further than he expected it to ... I don’t believe he intentionally hit the officer with his car.”

It was later confirmed Ineson did not shoot at the house, but used an axe to gain entry into the home.

Ineson grabbed the keys to his blue Ford Falcon and got into the car as two armed officers approached the property in Bangor Rd, Darfield, on foot.

He hit one of the officers as he fled.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Bangor Rd in Darfield was cordoned off by police following Ineson’s shooting.

“I definitely heard him say ‘get out of the way’ as he took off,” Joanne Ineson said.

As Ineson drove down the road officers opened fire, repeatedly shooting at him in his vehicle, using at least 10 rounds using assault rifles.

Critically injured, he turned back to drive towards his home, before his car came to a stop at the side of the road.

The sequence of events were the focus of the inquest on Monday.

Joanne Ineson remained adamant she heard officers speaking near the roadside before hearing her husband yelling loudly “get out of my way” and a car taking off, followed by a bang, then shots being fired.

It was assumed and accepted the bang she heard was her husband hitting the officer with his car.

Family friend Lisa Marie Brooks, who lived nearby, told the inquest she recalled hearing shotgun shots, which was unusual, but thought it was probably just someone shooting rabbits.

She did not hear any sirens or commotion before seeing an officer on the roadside, “crab walking with a rifle in his hands”, not long after hearing the initial shotgun shots.

“I thought that was strange. It was just an officer, by himself, with no sirens.”

Brooks said Ineson was a “gentle giant” and she was surprised to hear of his actions on the day he died.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found police were justified in shooting Ineson to protect the public and other police officers, but his wife said their actions were “excessive”.

A scene examination found six bullets had hit the back of Ineson’s car and a bullet fragment had struck his upper left back, causing a fatal chest injury.

The IPCA found Ineson’s actions were “clearly reckless”, but it was unlikely he purposely hit the officer with his car, the report said.

The inquest is ongoing.