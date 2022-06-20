Man charged with Queenstown bar assault granted name suppression

A man was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries on Sunday morning after an incident at The World Bar in Queenstown.

A man was granted interim name suppression during his first court appearance after being charged with serious assault at a Queenstown bar.

The 38-year-old Queenstown man was charged with injuring another man in an unlawful way, at The World Bar on June 12.

The charge was laid in the Queenstown District Court under the Crimes Act and carries a maximum penalty of three-years imprisonment.

On Monday Judge Catriona Doyle remanded the man on bail to reappear in court on July 18, and enter a plea.

The assault left the victim with critically injuries, he was flown to Christchurch Hospital where he was intubated in the intensive care unit.

He remains in a serious but stable condition, police said.