Man accused of critically injuring baby gets interim name suppression

A 34-year-old man charged with critically injuring a baby in Masterton last week made his first appearance in court on Monday.

The Masterton man, who was granted interim name suppression, was facing three charges including injuring with intent to injure, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault on a person in a family relationship.

The 3-month-old baby remains in critical condition in Starship Hospital in Auckland as a result of the incident that happened on Church St in Masterton on June 16.

The man was arrested on Saturday and was remanded in custody after his midday appearance in Masterton District Court.

He was next due to appear in court on July 7.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

The man was also facing previous unrelated assault charges which were also proceeding through the courts.