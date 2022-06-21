Manhunt under way after person suffers serious injuries near Matamata

Police have cordoned off part of the usually quiet Waghorn Road in Wardville after what is understood to be a firearms-related incident overnight.

Police are on the hunt for those involved in an incident near Matamata that left one person with serious injuries.

Police were called to an incident on Waghorn Rd in Wardville, near Matamata, just after 1.35am on Tuesday.

It is understood to be firearms related, and Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) officers are on the scene.

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Do you know more? Email us here.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A police vehicle and AOS officers were near sheds on a farm property on Monday morning.

Cordons remain in place in the vicinity of Waghorn Rd while police continue enquiries.

More than half a dozen police vehicles are near a rural property on Waghorn Rd.

A police vehicle is on a farm property near some sheds, with at least six AOS officers nearby.

The cordon covers a few hundred metres on a very quiet rural road.

A woman who lives on Waghorn Rd said police officers were everywhere and helicopters had been hovering around since Monday night.

Her understanding was that it was a shooting, and police were looking for someone on the run.

Wairere School’s receptionist said police had not contacted them with concerns for the children’s safety.

“Nobody told us there was a shooter down the road.”

The school is on Wardville Rd, and intersected with Waghorn Rd – where the police are stationed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Nearby Wairere School had not been contacted with concerns for the children’s safety, the receptionist said.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said he was in the dark about the incident but was being contacted by members of the asking what was going on.

“It’s a bit annoying not knowing what is happening.”

He said he hadn’t noticed crime increasing and this was an unusual occurrence in the very rural area.

“I am sad for whoever is involved. You used to hear one of one shooting every now and again and now it’s almost every day [around the country].”