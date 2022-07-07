Missing for 200 days: Police believe Anaru Moana was murdered

Anaru Moana disappeared on December 20, 2021, the day his mother died. He was last seen in Waimate.

Anaru Moana was last seen alive in South Canterbury on December 20.

Police believe he’s been murdered, and have appealed for information.

Moana’s disappearance could be linked to suspected drug rip-off in Oamaru.

Police believe a father of two who vanished nearly 200 days ago has been murdered.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home on Mary St about 6.30am, and his phone and bank cards haven’t been used since.

Friends and family hoped Moana was lying low while he came to grips with the death of his mother, whom he called his “beauty queen”.

“I know you’re heartbroken about Māmā and I pray you return home very soon,” a woman posted online in early January.

However, there was soon talk in the underworld that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Tribesmen gang-linked car parked outside The Warehouse in September.

And Stuff can reveal police now suspect he’s been a victim of foul play.

“We’ve got to the point where we believe he has been killed, and we’re investigating a homicide,” Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

Syme would not reveal why police believed Moana had been murdered, but said a team of investigators had been working the case for several months, had spoken to numerous people and were following “strong lines of inquiry”.

Do you know more? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

He refused to comment about the speculation surrounding the apparent drug rip-off in Oamaru.

“We know that there are people in the community who will have information relating to Anaru’s disappearance and I ask that they contact the police and tell us what they know. The team here are committed to resolving this case and have been working hard to do so. We’re very mindful that Anaru’s family are very upset … and they deserve to know what has happened to him.”

Friends and family of Moana contacted by Stuff have declined to comment.

Moana is thought to have had links to several gangs, including the Head Hunters, which established a new South Island headquarters in Timaru last year.

Most of his family lives in the North Island.

In a video, posted online on December 14, Moana fought back tears while talking about the deteriorating health of his mother, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer six months earlier.

“This is a hard process to take on. You’re beautiful inside and out mum.”

In the video he talked of missing his children, and how he hoped to spend Christmas with them.

Earlier in the year he posted about finishing a year-long stretch of home detention, talking of the “demons” he’d battled and how he’d survived the “wicked waters” that had been “bringing me down”.

The Tribesmen gang has recently been embroiled in a turf war with the Killer Beez, a rival that was once a close ally.

The conflict, which was centred in south Auckland, led to a series of drive-by shootings and arsons in the upper North Island.

The Tribesmen is also a significant player in the underworld in the South Island, where it has a base in an industrial part of Christchurch.

Christchurch-based members of the gang were arrested last week in relation to a serious assault on the Waikato Expressway on March 11.

Anyone with information about Anaru Moana’s disappearance should contact Timaru police on 105.