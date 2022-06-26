Police used taser, pepper spray on man before shooting him 'multiple' times

A police officer guards a property in Kaiapoi where police shot a man threatening a member of the public.

A man shot by police “multiple times” remains in a serious but stable condition in Christchurch Hospital.

A property in North Canterbury remained cordoned on Sunday where police officers fired “multiple shots” at the man, critically injuring him.

Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said on Sunday the man was struck in the abdomen, chest and limbs after allegedly threatening a member of the public with a metal bar and a knife on Williams St, Kaiapoi, at 7.20pm on Saturday.

Police shot the man, who was known to police, about 15 to 20 minutes after first encountering him, Price said. He would not say how many shots were fired.

READ MORE:

* Glen Eden police shooting: Officers recovering, one in stable condition after surgery

* Man arrived at Hutt Hospital in critical condition after being shot, police appeal for information

* Charges dropped against woman after Kaiapoi double shooting



Peter Meecham/Stuff A police car with a broken windscreen sits on the side of Williams St in Kaiapoi on Sunday morning.

The man allegedly attacked a police car and several attempts were made to deescalate the situation, but “the man was not being cooperative”, he said.

Police used pepper spray and a taser gun on the man, which “did not have any effect” on him or his behaviour, Price said.

The man went down a private driveway and after a period of further negotiation, multiple shots were fired, injuring the man, Price said.

He was given first aid by officers at the scene and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

He underwent surgery early on Sunday morning and was in a serious but stable condition, he said.

It had not yet been determined if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A scene guard was in place on Sunday morning outside the property where the shooting took place.

Stuff The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday evening.

Price said the incident would have a “huge impact on the officers involved, their family and colleagues, and we will be providing them with support”.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) would be notified and a critical incident investigation was under way.

"We would also like to thank the member of the public who notified us of this incident."

Anyone who saw a man carrying a knife or metal bar or who had CCTV footage or cellphone footage, was urged to contact police on 105.