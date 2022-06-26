'Kind, lovely mum' killed in random stabbing attack on way home from work

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price talks to media in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Christchurch.

A 50-year-old woman was killed on Cheyenne St, Sockburn, on Saturday afternoon in a random attack, Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

The woman had finished work and caught the bus home. She was walking home from the bus stop when a stranger allegedly stabbed her on the street.

READ MORE:

* Woman killed in daylight Auckland stabbing

* Woman, 19, arrested after man stabbed in chest and thigh at Hamilton home

* Homicide investigation after man stabbed to death in Upper Hutt



Emergency services responded to reports of a potential stabbing at 4.20pm where the woman was found critically injured. She died at the scene a short time later.

A 37-year-old man, who was known to police, has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Monday.

Price said the victim was not known to the alleged offender.

It was “simply a horrific, traumatic and random attack on an innocent person who was simply making her way home from work”.

The man was found by police nearby and was arrested and taken into custody.

Another man who was initially arrested was a family member of the alleged offender and was not involved in the incident. He was later released.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Four police tents could be seen at the scene on Sunday morning where a stabbing took place. The victim died a short time after police arrived on Saturday.

There were at least 10 police cars at the scene on Saturday, including roadwork contractors and officers blocking streets off several hundred metres from the scene.

Forensic teams were working in a number of areas on both streets using floodlights, torches and head lamps to focus in on parts of the footpath and road.

Members of the Moraia Fijian Parish, where the victim attended, visited the scene on Sunday evening.

They described the woman’s death as a “tremendous shock”.

She was “kind” and a “lovely community mum”.

The woman moved to New Zealand several years ago from Fiji. She had a husband and son.

The group of parish members declined to comment further.

Bunches of flowers have been left at the scene, including one dropped off by a tearful colleague.

As Epsom Rd resident Bob Alexander, 74, returned from getting a lotto ticket about 4.20pm on Saturday, he was overtaken by vehicles from various emergency services.

About 20 minutes after arriving home, he ventured out to see what all the commotion was about. He thought there’d been an accident.

As he neared the end of his lengthy shared drive, he was stopped by a police officer.

“Don’t come any closer, we’ve got the dogs out,” he was told.

Alexander turned and began walking back to his house. He got barely 10 metres before he heard raised voices.

“I turned around in time to see [a police officer] grab [a man] and flick him to the ground.”

That was followed almost immediately by a chorus of dogs “going ape shit”.

The man is believed to be the same one charged with the murder of the woman in Cheyenne St.

Alexander’s driveway was cordoned off immediately afterwards and access was restricted until after police had examined the scene on Sunday.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police blocked the road near the scene on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch where a woman was found in a critical condition after a stabbing.

Alexander and his wife Bobbie, 71, often walk their dog along Cheyenne St, which is only about 500 metres from their home.

“It’s a bit scary,” Bobbie Alexander said. “It’s a bit close to home.”

It’s thought the victim got off a bus near the intersection of Epsom Rd and Carbine Pl, which is about 300 metres from where she was allegedly stabbed.

A neighbour at the corner of Carbine Pl and Cheyenne St said they had only been home for 10 minutes when they heard a lot of sirens arriving.

They said they saw officers questioning a man who was walking his dog, and believed he was one of the men taken into custody.

“We never get this many cops here, it’s normally a pretty quiet area.”

Anyone who was in the Cheyenne St area around the time the woman was injured and may have information which could assist Police is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051030807.