Man charged with murder after woman dies in 'horrific, random' stabbing attack

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Christchurch.

A 50-year-old woman was killed on Cheyenne St, Sockburn, on Saturday afternoon in a random attack, Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said.

The woman had finished work and caught the bus home. She was walking home from the bus stop when a stranger allegedly stabbed her on the street.

Four police tents could be seen at the scene on Sunday morning where a stabbing took place. The victim died a short time after police arrived on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to reports of a potential stabbing at 4.20pm where the woman was found critically injured. She died at the scene a short time later.

A 37-year-old man, who was known to police, has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Monday.

Price said the victim was not known to the alleged offender.

It was “simply a horrific, traumatic and random attack on an innocent person who was simply making her way home from work”.

Police blocked the road near the scene on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch where a woman was found in a critical condition after a stabbing.

The man was found by police nearby and was arrested and taken into custody.

Another man who was initially arrested was a family member of the alleged offender and was not involved in the incident. He was later released.

There were at least 10 police cars at the scene on Saturday, including roadwork contractors and officers blocking streets off several hundred metres from the scene.

Forensic teams were working in a number of areas on both streets using floodlights, torches and head lamps to focus in on parts of the footpath and road.

A neighbour at the corner of Carbine Pl and Cheyenne St said they had only been home for 10 minutes when they heard a lot of sirens arriving.

They said they saw officers questioning a man who was walking his dog, and believed he was one of the men taken into custody.

“We never get this many cops here, it’s normally a pretty quiet area.”

Anyone who was in the Cheyenne St area around the time the woman was injured and may have information which could assist Police is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051030807.