Victim tells alleged shooter she should 'own it'

Meretiana Jacquiline Kopua was on trial after a shooting in the Wellington suburb of Vogeltown nearly a year ago.

The victim of a shooting in Wellington last year has told the woman accused of being the shooter that she should “own it”.

Giving evidence at the High Court in a trial before a judge sitting alone, Delray Enoka, watched as lawyer Ian Hard approached his client Meretiana Jacquiline Kopua in the dock.

“Own it”, Enoka said, looking in Kopua’s direction.

Kopua, 33, has pleaded not guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety of others, and unlawful possession of firearm, after a shooting in the Wellington suburb of Vogeltown on July 25, last year.

Enoka said she had been at her son’s 21st birthday party. He was a Mongrel Mob member as were some other people at the party. She didn’t sleep that night.

The next morning Kopua, who Enoka knew only as Meregirl, turned up with two other people in a car.

The history between the two women was tangled.

Enoka said some time earlier her car went missing and she was told that Kopua had it, although Kopua denied it.

When Kopua turned up the morning after the party Enoka was told she and another woman wanted to take the car belonging to one of Enoka’s friends. Enoka said she didn’t know why they wanted the car.

Enoka said she apologised to Kopua for an earlier incident when Enoka and her sister had gone to Kopua’s house and “a bit of drama happened”. Enoka said she didn’t know Kopua’s baby was in the house at the time, and they don’t do that that sort of thing around babies.

Enoka said another car arrived, Kopua and another woman went to the boot of the car, and something skimmed Enoka’s stomach, then she was shot in the stomach. She saw Kopua with a long gun.

Hard suggested to her that, after drinking and having methamphetamine, and going without sleep, she didn’t know who shot her. “Do you think I’d just go blaming anyone? My memory is fine,” she said.

The court was told that bullet fragments could not be removed from Enoka. The injury led to 30cm of bowel and litres of blood being removed from her abdomen.

Kopua gave evidence. She said she didn’t know Enoka and had never spoken to her.

Kopua was looking for another woman who owed her about $1100.

She agreed she sent a text message saying she needed a “banger.” Banger referred to a friend of her brother, she said.

She said she was brought up on the “opposite side” to the Mongrel Mob, and dramas with them were nothing new.

She was walking away when she heard a pop-pop sort of sound. She went back to the house and saw someone on the ground but did not know they had been shot.

Cross-examined, she agreed there had been an earlier incident when Enoka and another woman came to her house. A window was broken and her brother was hit in the head, she said.

When Enoka apologised for it after the party, she apologised to Kopua’s aunt, not Kopua.

It wasn’t until later that she realised Enoka had been one of the women who had come to her house and caused trouble.

She denied the text about needing a “banger” referred to a firearm.

She denied shooting Enoka.

“I’m innocent and I want to be able to explain that.”

Kopua’s trial continues on Thursday.