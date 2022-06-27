'Your legacy will inspire us': Daughter's tribute to Christchurch stabbing victim

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price talks to media in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

The grieving daughter of a woman allegedly murdered by a stranger says her mother’s legacy is “one that will inspire us all”.

Laisa Maraia Waka, aged in her 50s, was walking along the footpath on Cheyenne St in Sockburn when she was attacked by a man wielding a knife about 4.20pm on Saturday.

She was just metres from her home, where she lived with her husband and son.

A 37-year-old man appeared via audio visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with her murder.

He was granted interim name suppression, and was remanded in custody until July 15.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Laisa Waka was allegedly murdered by a stranger metres from her home in Sockburn, Christchurch.

Judge Mark Callaghan asked for a report under Section 38 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 to assess the man's fitness to stand trial.

The case has been referred to the High Court at Christchurch.

Waka moved to New Zealand from Fiji several years ago and was a greatly respected member of the Moraia Fijian Parish.

Her adult daughter, who lives in Fiji, posted an emotional tribute online on Monday morning.

The pair hadn’t seen each other for four years, about the time Waka moved to New Zealand. They last spoke on Mother’s Day.

Stuff Flowers placed near the site where Laisa Maraia Waka was stabbed to death in a random attack in Sockburn, Christchurch.

The woman said Waka had been her “role model since day one”. She’d always encouraged her to work hard and be independent and respectful.

“I thank God for giving us a mum that [was] so loving and caring. I’m so grateful to be your daughter. There won’t be a day that goes by that I won’t think of you. I can’t begin to express how much I will miss you. There is a huge hole in my heart and I don’t know how I’m going to cope. Your legacy is one that will inspire us all, and we will remember your warmth and love forever.”

Waka’s husband Nemani Tunidau declined to comment saying “we’re all grieving”.

It's understood the pair were in the process of applying for a New Zealand residency visa.

Waka also has an adult son who lives in Fiji, where he works as a police.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police have now completed their scene examination in Cheyenne St, Christchurch.

On Sunday, Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price described the attack as “horrific, traumatic and random”.

The “senseless act” would have an “incredible impact” on the community, he said.

Waka had caught a bus home after work. She had walked alone about 300 metres from her bus stop when she was allegedly stabbed.

Residents and paramedics tried to save her life, but she died at the scene.

Her alleged attacker was arrested a short time later, about 500m away, on Epsom Rd, after a brief search involving police dogs. He was with his brother, who had arrived after the attack and had no part to play in the crime.

Stuff understands the man accused of killing Waka had been in the care of mental health services. It’s unclear what conditions he was subject to.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police block the road near the scene of a fatal stabbing incident on Cheyenne St, Sockburn, Christchurch.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson and Health Minister Andrew Little declined to comment on Sunday while the matter was investigated by police.

On Sunday, Price said police were still piecing together what had happened, and didn’t provide a motive for the attack. However, he confirmed the suspected murder weapon had been recovered.

The scene examination on Cheyenne St has been completed and cordons are no longer in place.