Family members met after baby's tangi to discuss who would 'take fall', court hears

Anthony Simon Pickering denies causing the death of his son Poseidyn.

Family members of a baby who died after suffering catastrophic injuries met shortly after his tangi to discuss who would “take the fall” for his death, a court has heard.

In the recording played to the court, the mother and father of Poseidyn Pickering are told by another family member they need to change their police statements to “clear this all up”.

Poseidyn died in hospital in September 2020 after being rushed there from the family home in Manurewa, south Auckland. The 10-month-old had “catastrophic” head injuries.

His father, Anthony Simon Pickering – who goes by his middle name – was later charged with murder.

READ MORE:

* Auckland baby's injuries 'catastrophic and non-survivable', murder trial hears

* Baby suffered 'catastrophic' head injuries at hands of father, Crown alleges

* Man accused of causing baby Poseidyn Pickering's death can be named



Pickering has denied the charge, with his lawyer saying police got it “horribly, horribly wrong”. He is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

On Monday, Poseidyn’s mother and Pickering’s former partner, Filoi Huakau​, told the court the pair had been in a relationship for about five years before they separated in May 2021. They had argued about Poseidyn’s paternity two days before the alleged fatal assault.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Twelve people were living at the Kāinga Ora home in Manurewa in September 2020.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Ina Stewart, Huakau said she wasn’t aware a meeting they had with family members in a garage after Poseidyn’s tangi, was being recorded.

The recording was played to the court, in which a family member can be heard saying someone needs to “take the fall” for Poseidyn’s death, and it can’t be “Si”.

“This is your son that’s gone. Someone has to pay for his death."

Huakau says: “It’s not fair, one of us has to take the rap for something we didn’t do.”

Family members talk about moving the limelight away from Huakau and Pickering as the public won’t believe they are innocent.

”We need one person to take the fall.

”I’ve got the police in my court...I need them to stay out of jail,” the family member says.

“Yous know the truth...and that’s going to be enough for you to carry,” she says.

The family member says they need to protect Huakau and Pickering.

David White/Stuff Prosecutor Todd Simmonds has previously told the jury Simon Pickering caused the fatal injuries

Earlier on Monday, Hukaku told the court on September 5 she was woken up by Pickering to ring the ambulance as Poseidyn was struggling to breathe.

Earlier in the day, Huakau had popped out with her sister to pick up some cooking oil. They were gone for about 17 minutes and returned about 3.09pm.

When she returned she noticed Poseidyn was still asleep on their bed, but he’d moved.

She gave him three kisses, but he did not respond, she said.

“I was told [by Pickering] not to do that as I might wake Poseidyn up,” Huakau said.

But this isn’t what Huakau told police in her first statements.

“Not everything I said in that statement was correct,” Huakau admitted under cross-examination.

Under cross-examination, Huakau repeatedly denied they argued about Poseidyn’s paternity.

In the weeks leading up to Poseidyn’s death, the court heard how Huakau and Pickering would leave their Manurewa home to drink with friends during the week, often not sleeping for days until the weekend.

“Do you agree when you are coming down from this partying time during the week little things can make you angry?” Stewart asked Huakau.

The mother again disagreed with the lawyer.

Days before Poseidyn died, Huakau agreed she got quite intoxicated at a friend’s house and dropped him on a concrete floor.

But Huakau said she only found out after her son had died.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Filoi Huakau said Poseidyn was a happy baby.

Huakau’s late son was a very happy, clumsy and clingy boy, she earlier told the court.

“He was a sook when I wasn’t around, but full of smiles,” she said.

Two days before Poseidyn was taken to hospital with critical injuries, Huakau and Pickering argued about his paternity.

Huakau told the court they were in their car sitting outside a friend’s house.

“Simon was saying to Poseidyn that his dad was inside,” Huakau said.

“It led to an argument which ended in me getting a punch with a closed fist to the face from Simon.

“It was firm, it was aggressive.”

The trial before Justice Michael Robinson and a jury continues.