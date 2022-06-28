'BEWARE: Gun attack at your graduation coming up' - released emails detail Otago Uni threat

The University of Otago clock tower, hours after a graduation ceremony was cancelled over an online threat.

Three emails sent from the same IP address threatened an attack on a university graduation ceremony, with police unable to "neutralise" the threat, newly released emails reveal.

The shooting threat led to 2500 University of Otago and several hundred Otago Polytechnic students missing out on their graduation ceremonies, and sparked a major police investigation in December 2020.

The person behind that threat – a 24-year-old woman who has interim name suppression – had been sentenced to five months of overnight curfew and nine months’ supervision over the incident.

Her emails to the tertiary institution included a threat that it would make the Christchurch Mosque terror attacks look like “child’s play”.

READ MORE:

* December graduations cancelled again at the University of Otago

* Woman accused of Otago University attack threat keeps name secret

* Otago uni graduation threat 'surpassed magnitude' of Christchurch terror attack



Hamish Mcneilly/Stuff Olivia Woolford, Katie Millar and Charlotte Van der Lee, all of Auckland, discuss their postponed University of Otago graduation.

Some 188 pages of emails from senior management regarding the threat, were released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

In total three emailed threats were sent: two were returned to the sender, while the third was picked-up by Ask Otago, the university’s service portal.

That email, sent at 4.30am on December 7, had the subject line ‘BEWARE: Gun attack at your graduation coming up’.

A university IT specialist noted the emails came from a New Zealand Internet Protocol (IP) address – a series of numbers that identifies any device on a network – and that “could be of interest”.

“We need to forward this commentary and attached emails on to relevant security services.”

University of Otago/Supplied An email threat sent to the University of Otago

Proctor Dave Scott emailed that it was being recommended that police be notified at a national level, as well as the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

Senior university staff scheduled a meeting with police, a day before two graduation ceremonies on Wednesday December 9.

The morning of that graduation, it was noted police had updated their advice and recommended “that graduation be postponed”, an email from Otago’s registrar said.

“While their investigations are progressing, they have not been able to neutralise the threat.

“Lets hope the full force of the law helps identify the person involved and holds them accountable,” another email from an Otago University council member said.

hamish mcneilly/Stuff Otago University graduands hours after a graduation ceremony was cancelled over an online threat.

Police did increase their presence around campus, as at that point in time plans for Saturday’s ceremony remained in place.

However, another released email suggested an alternative solution was being explored just days before the parade. “Do we want to do it. Defer or cancel together,” it asked.

By Friday, all hopes of being able to hold the Saturday graduation had been dashed, with an email from Hayne noting: “The police have strongly recommended that the graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday are postponed, and we support their recommendation.

“The safety of everyone who is planning to attend the ceremonies and the wider Dunedin community is at the heart of this difficult decision.”

Another email, this time sent on December 18, confirmed that police as part of ‘Operation Grad’ had arrested a 22-year-old woman on a charge of threatening property or persons, and she was due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

“I know this information will provide a sense of relief to the entire university and Dunedin community,” Hayne said in an email to impacted students.

That same email noted 2500 students were directly impacted by the postponed ceremonies, while further postponements at Otago Polytechnic affected several hundred students.

At her sentencing in July 2021, the court heard the woman threatened the attack to avoid telling her parents of her academic failures at Otago, and instead led them to believe she would be graduating in December 2020.

After failing to buy a fake degree certificate online, the woman began creating email accounts and posing as a far-right extremist. One address was in the name of the convicted Christchurch mosque terrorist.