Major drug dealers forfeit around $1 million in cash and assets

Steven Albert Blance was in charge of the drug operation and is serving the longer sentence. (File photo)

Two drug dealers who ran a major methamphetamine operation from social housing in Wellington’s northern suburbs will lose cash and assets worth about $1 million.

Steven Albert Blance, 52, and William Allan Berkland, 50, were senior Mongrel Mob members living a short walk apart in Kāinga Ora housing in Linden.

When police raided them in 2017 $511,735 was found hidden in various places. A further $300,470 was found in a mobile home.

Blance was sentenced in 2018 to 14 years and six months’ jail, as head of the operation that was estimated to have dealt about 1kg of methamphetamine a week at its height.

He ran a sophisticated business from his fortified flat, sent up a drone to watch over the area, put surveillance cameras in trees, and had an electronic beam sensor on a carpad to alert him to visitors to his flat in Linden.

Hundreds of customers visited day and night to buy methamphetamine. Between February 20 and April 11, 2017, police recorded 700 visitors to Blance's flat.

When police raided Blance and Berkland, and other addresses, they found hidden cash, drugs, guns, ammunitions and stun guns.

The pair had bought at least 15kg of methamphetamine in kilo lots from Auckland suppliers and sold them at an estimated profit of $1.57m, police said.

Berkland was sentenced to 12 years and nine months’ jail.

Police asked for the pair’s assets to be forfeited. Vehicles and a property in Roberts St, Tawa, were held in other people’s names.

“These assets are valued it seems at approximately $1 million,” Justice David Gendall said in a decision from the High Court in Wellington.

Blance and Berkland had several vehicles each. The most expensive was a 1957 Ford, which made $10,539, but others included a 1967 Chevrolet Impala, 1984 Pontiac Firebird, 1977 Triumph motorcycle, and a 2003 Mercedes Benz E 240.

The sale of the Roberts St property netted more than $145,000.

Blance and Berkland came to an agreement with police about the assets being forfeited, and the court approved the settlement.

Police said they didn’t know of any other assets that could have been seized and sold.