Death of woman found at Wellington bay not suspicious

A woman’s body was found in Wellington’s Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula on Monday.

The death of a woman found at Wellington’s Kau Bay on Monday is not being treated as suspicious.

Police are now making inquiries in the death on behalf of the coroner and are appealing to the public for sightings of the woman in Hutt Valley on the evening of June 25, in order to establish her movements prior to her death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the death was a tragic event for her whānau and friends.

“We hope to provide some closure through our inquiries. The help of the public is appreciated, as we piece together her final hours."

READ MORE:

* 'Someone’s daughter, sister or mother’: Body found in Wellington bay



The woman is described as Māori, 28 years old, of slim build and average height, with shoulder-length black hair. She had the words “Ride or Die” tattooed on her left inner forearm.

It is thought she left Stokes Valley early Saturday evening and walked to Petone foreshore.

She was wearing an orange fleece hoody, green-and-black tie-dyed track pants and blue shoes.

The woman’s clothes and other possessions including a blue-and-white-striped duvet were located on the Petone Esplanade, on the wooden steps at the Cuba St intersection.

A rāhui was put in place at Kau Bay on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Te Āti Awa Customary Fisheries Committee said a karakia had been held at the bay on Tuesday morning and a three-day rāhui was now in place, prohibiting the collection of kaimoana or the use of the water recreationally.

A passerby notified police after noticing the body in the bay, at the northern end of Miramar Peninsula, about 12.45pm on Monday.