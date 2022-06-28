Rāhui put in place at Wellington bay where woman's body was found

A woman’s body was found in Wellington’s Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula on Monday.

A rāhui has been put in place at Wellington’s Kau Bay after a woman’s body was found in the water on Monday.

The woman has now been identified. Police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained and a post-mortem would be carried out.

A spokesperson for Te Āti Awa Customary Fisheries Committee said a karakia had been held at the bay on Tuesday morning and a three-day rāhui was now in place, prohibiting the collection of kaimoana or the use of the water recreationally.

A passerby notified police after noticing the body in the bay, at the northern end of Miramar Peninsula, about 12.45pm on Monday.

Police have appealed for help from the public and want to hear from anyone who may have been on Massey Rd on Monday between Scorching Bay and Shelley Bay.

"This can be a busy location, especially on a fine day with people travelling along Massey Rd or running, walking, cycling or out diving," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

"We want to talk to anyone who was in that area up until just before 1pm [Monday] and who may be able to assist."