Radio host fined for early morning crash near Blenheim

Auckland-based radio host Iain Stables, pictured in the Wellington District Court in 2012, has admitted careless driving.

A radio host that ignored roadworkers and tried to drive through a closure later fell asleep at the wheel, a court has heard.

Auckland resident Iain Philip Stables, 50, was driving north on State Highway 1 through Peketā, south of Kaikōura, when police received a complaint about his driving about 12.23am, on June 9 last year.

Stables was trying to drive through a road closure due to roadworks, despite being told a number of times by roadworkers to turn around, a police summary of facts said.

Eventually Stables gave up and pulled over to wait for the road to reopen, and about two hours later was able to continue driving north.

READ MORE:

* Apology from radio station that advertised 'sexual harassment Sundays'

* Radio station criticised for job ad joking about 'sexual harassment Sundays'



However police received another complaint about his driving, about 5.30am in Riverlands. Stables was seen crossing the centre line at least 10 times, the summary said.

At that time there was a steady flow of traffic, the speed limit was 100kph and there were two lanes in either direction.

Supplied Rockfall canopies from Peketā to Parititahi on State Highway 1 south of Kaikōura were being installed in June 2021.

As he approached Blenheim, the speed limit dropped to 70kph and the road curved to the right. Stables fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centre line and crashed into a mailbox, the summary said.

When spoken to by police, Stables said he was unsure if he had fallen asleep or blacked out.

Stables pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving in an email which he sent to the court the night before his scheduled appearance at the Blenheim District Court on Monday, which he did not attend in person.

Judge Jo Rielly said Stables had travelled to Christchurch to pick up a car, and was driving it back to his home in Auckland at the time of the crash.

"The circumstances are concerning, because it is clear that Mr Stables was driving when he was affected by fatigue.”

Judge Rielly said she had received medical records that said Stables had a medical condition that meant fatigue was a "very real possibility" for him.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/STUFF Winter has arrived, so here are some top tips for safe driving in wet, snowy and icy conditions. Video first published in June 2021.

The roadworks had been an unexpected disruption to his plans. However knowing he had health issues, Stables should have allowed for unexpected delays, over such a long solo journey, Judge Rielly said.

“Road users are required to plan for the unexpected.”

Careless driving was a fine-only offence and police did not seek disqualification.

“Although this is a very low level charge I consider it moderately serious behaviour of its kind," Judge Rielly said.

“He placed himself in danger and also other road users.”

She fined him $750.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former New Zealand Idol judge Iain Stables was fined for careless driving.

Stables courting controversy

Stables was no stranger to the court system, and has gained the epithet Shock Jock over the years for his stunts and comments.

He was sued for defamation in September 2000 after claiming on The Edge’s website he was married to TV presenter April Ieremia and sharing details of their fictionalised relationship over four years.

The same month he was fined for impersonating an Interpol detective after telling the LA Police his costars Jason Reeves, JJ Feeney and Clarke Gayford were smuggling kiwi eggs into the United States in their “rear cavities”, causing them to be detained and searched. He wore a Superman outfit to one of his court appearances.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Iain Stables leaves the Hamilton District Court in 2000 dressed as Superman, with some costumed supporters.

In 2003 the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) upheld a complaint that Stables was reckless and inappropriate by inciting “bus rage”, encouraging listeners to take out their frustration about their bus service by damaging the bus.

He was stood down as judge in the third season of New Zealand Idol in 2006, after saying one contestant was no good at singing but would make an “excellent shag”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Iain Stables, right, at New Zealand Idol’s third season launch with from left, host Dominic Bowden, judge Megan Alatini, and judge Frankie Stevens, in 2006.

The BSA upheld another complaint about Stables in 2009, for telling listeners to harass “cat Hitler” Christchurch man Ray Spring who had described trapping and drowning cats on TV3’s Campbell Live. Spring, who received threatening phone calls after the broadcast, was to receive $1500 in compensation from Stables.

In 2012 Stables was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s brother after he was evicted from their flat. He was sentenced for the assault in 2013, along with a charge of assault after he punched a hotel owner that had not paid an advertising bill in “a violent tantrum” in 2011.

Stables was back in the news last year as the owner of Ruapehu-based Ski FM. A job advert that joked about “sexual harassment Sundays” and included ethnic stereotypes was called exclusionary and “tone-deaf”. The ad was later taken down and edited.