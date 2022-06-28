Mother of baby repeatedly denies causing fatal injuries, admits lying to police

The mother of a 10-month-old baby who died from “catastrophic” injuries has repeatedly denied she lost her temper and struck her son.

She also admitted lying to police in her statements, but said she was protecting the father of her baby.

Poseidyn Pickering died in hospital in September 2020 after being rushed there from the family home in Manurewa, south Auckland. The 10-month-old had “catastrophic” head injuries.

His father, Anthony Simon Pickering – who goes by his middle name – was later charged with murder and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Pickering has denied the charge, with his lawyer saying police got it “horribly, horribly wrong”. He is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Poseidyn’s mother, Filoa Huakau, continued giving evidence under cross-examination on Tuesday.

Pickering’s lawyer Ina Stewart asked Huakau a number of questions about whether she lost her temper on the day Poseidyn died and struck him like she used to strike Pickering.

“No, I would never snap at my kids...I would never harm my son nor my daughter like that,” Huakau said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Twelve people were living at the Kāinga Ora home in Manurewa at the time of Poseidyn’s death.

Huakau also admitted she had repeatedly lied to police in her statements.

But said she was at court to tell the truth and had told the truth.

Huakau allegedly told an aunty she killed Poseidyn after dropping her son on a concrete floor days earlier.

“I did believe the fall I’d done to my son, which I don’t recall doing, had a part of it yes,” Huakau said on Tuesday.

On Monday the court was played a recording taken days after Poseidyn’s tangi in which family members met with Huakau and Pickering to discuss who would “take the fall” for the death.

According to Huakau, on September 5 she had left the family home for about 17 minutes with Poseidyn, Pickering and their daughter sleeping on the bed.

When she returned, she noticed Poseidyn had moved on the bed.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Simon Pickering is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

She gave him three kisses, but he did not respond, she said.

“I was told [by Pickering] not to do that as I might wake Poseidyn up,” Huakau said.

These statements were different to what she told police initially, but Huakau said she held back.

Under re-examination by prosecutor Todd Simmonds, Huakau said she held back in those statements because she was in love with Pickering and thought she was protecting him.

“I don’t know why I said all of that to be honest... what I’ve been saying in court is true.

“I can’t justify the amount of lies I told in this statement… I don’t have a reason for it,” Huakau said.

The trial before Justice Michael Robinson and a jury continues.