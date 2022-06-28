'Why was he out?': Husband of woman allegedly killed by mental health patient wants answers

A man who allegedly murdered a stranger in Christchurch was an inpatient at a mental health facility. The victim’s grieving husband wants to know why he was out in the community. Sam Sherwood and Blair Ensor report.

On Saturday morning Nemani Tunidau dropped his wife, Laisa Waka, at a retirement village in Ilam, Christchurch where she’d worked as a cleaner for about a year.

Tunidau was off to Waimate for the day to deliver clothes to hard-up members of the Fijian community who’d recently moved there.

“I’ll see you after work,” he told his wife.

They were the last words the pair exchanged.

After finishing work at the Arvida Ilam retirement village at 3pm, Waka caught a bus home to Sockburn.

As she walked from the bus stop she was attacked by a stranger wielding a knife just metres from her house in Cheyenne St, where her 11-year-old son was waiting excitedly for her return.

SUPPLIED Laisa Waka was stabbed to death just metres from her front door after returning from work at a Christchurch rest home.

The boy did not witness the stabbing, but watched from the property as paramedics tended to a person on the footpath, not knowing it was his mother they were trying to save. Their efforts were in vain, and she died at the scene.

The man who allegedly stabbed Waka was arrested a short time later, about 500m away, on Epsom Rd, after a brief search involving police dogs.

He was with his brother, who had arrived after the attack and had no part to play in the crime.

A 37-year-old man, who has name suppression, has been charged with Waka’s murder. At a court hearing on Monday he was remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 15.

Judge Mark Callaghan asked for a report under Section 38 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 to assess the man's fitness to stand trial.

Stuff Flowers placed near the site where Waka was stabbed to death in a random attack.

The accused man was an inpatient at Hillmorton Hospital, a mental health facility in Middleton, less than 6km away.

About 2pm on Saturday he caught a bus to Sockburn, where his brother lives. It’s unclear whether he absconded from the hospital or was granted leave.

Tunidau and his family are frustrated at the lack of information from health officials, who have refused to comment about the case while it is subject to a police investigation.

“Why was he out?” he said.

Waka moved to New Zealand from Fiji for a better life in 2018 and was a greatly respected member of Christchurch’s Moraia Fijian Parish, where she sang in the choir and was known for her baking.

She and Tunidau married in 1998.

The couple have four children together, three of whom still live in Fiji.

SUPPLIED Waka was allegedly murdered by a stranger metres from her home in Sockburn.

Tunidau, a carpenter, moved to New Zealand for work about two years before his wife, and the couple had applied for residency.

As Tunidau returned from Waimate on Saturday he received a call from a police officer who wanted to meet him at the home of the parish’s pastor.

It was there that he learned his wife was dead.

“I was lost for words – I couldn’t believe it. She was the love of my life.”

Waka was kind, softly spoken and a loving mother, he said.

Their children, like him, are stricken with grief and missing her desperately.

“Their whole world has been turned upside down.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says mental health services are under “immense pressure”.

The couple’s 11-year-old son was traumatised by what he witnessed on Saturday, and has been barely sleeping or eating.

“He keeps saying, ‘Why mum?’.”

Tunidau said his wife’s body would be flown to Fiji on Thursday.

Until then, he and his son are being supported by members of the parish.

Back in Fiji, Waka’s children are preparing for her funeral on Saturday.

Her adult daughter posted an emotional tribute to her online on Monday.

The pair hadn’t seen each other for four years, about the time Waka moved to New Zealand, and last spoke on Mother’s Day.

The woman said her mother had been her “role model since day one”, always encouraging her to work hard and to be independent and respectful.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police have now completed their scene examination in Cheyenne St.

“I can’t begin to express how much I will miss you. There is a huge hole in my heart and I don’t know how I’m going to cope. Your legacy is one that will inspire us all, and we will remember your warmth and love forever.”

Waka also has an adult son who works as a police officer in Fiji, and another daughter.

Arvida Group chief executive Jeremy Nicoll said staff at the retirement village where Waka worked were “devastated”, calling her a “beautiful soul” who was well liked by residents and her colleagues.

On Sunday, Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price described the “senseless” attack on Waka as “horrific, traumatic and random”.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said mental health services in New Zealand were under “immense pressure”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police block the road near the scene of a fatal stabbing incident in Sockburn on Saturday.

Waka’s death was an “enormous tragedy” for her family and friends as well as the accused, and the staff who had been caring for him, Robinson said.

“One of the parts of the tragedy here is that the overall failure to prevent this contributes to the ongoing stigma around mental distress, and that can lead to really bad approaches to how to deliver mental health services.”

Research showed people experiencing mental distress were less violent than the average person, and were in fact more likely to be the victims of violence, Robinson said.

“Most people who experience mental distress can have significant recovery and live rewarding and fulfilling lives if they have the right levels of support.”

In Cheyenne St, residents are struggling to come to grips with the violence that unfolded in the normally quiet suburban neighbourhood.

Several bunches of flowers have been placed on the grass near where Waka was stabbed.

One neighbour, who asked not be named, said his partner hadn’t slept well since the incident, and had talked of how it could easily have been her who was killed.

“A lot of people are still freaking out about it,” the man said.

A Givealittle page has been created for the family. “We’re seeking your kind financial support to help Mr Tunidau support his young family as he adjusts to the changes this tragic loss will bring to his family.”