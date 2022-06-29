Outburst in court as those charged with murder of 'Westie' Ben McIntosh appear

Family members and friends of a “true Westie lad” swore and punched the glass of the dock as those accused of his murder appeared in court on Wednesday.

West Aucklander Benjamin McIntosh died after he was found on June 3 in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, but died after life support was turned off.

Ethan Dodds, 23​ and Julius Abner Te Hivaka, 25​, are jointly charged with his murder and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where their lawyers entered not guilty pleas.

A 24-year-old woman also appeared and pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Peter Syddall, acting on behalf of the woman, sought name suppression to continue, saying she had received death threats and he was not surprised about the “outburst from the gallery”.

He also said this was a “gang-fuelled” killing.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged McIntosh’s family members and friends who were in court on Wednesday before there was an outburst and some swore and hit the glass dock.

Dodds and the 24-year-old woman are also jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

She remanded all three in custody and set a trial date down for February 26, 2024, for four weeks.

On Monday, a 59-year-old woman was charged with wilfully perverting the course of justice by giving a false statement to police. She appeared at the Waitākere District Court.

McIntosh’s aunt Andrea previously said McIntosh was a “true Westie lad”, who had been turning his life around before his death.

“He was a character, a bit of mischief,” she said.

His family decided to donate his organs, which Andrea McIntosh said she thought her nephew wouldn’t be able to do if he had been using drugs.