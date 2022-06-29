Crown firearm expert: Dale Watene shot no closer than 80cm

Dale Watene's body was found in Southland's Longwood Forest on May 18, 2020 after he was last seen in Otautau on April 16, 2020.

A crown firearm expert says the shot that killed Dale Watene in Southland was fired no closer than 80cm from his face.

Sandy Maree Graham, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dale Tama Watene, 40, at Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde, 25, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Watene, at Otautau between April 16, 2020 and April 27, 2020.

Forensic firearms expert Angus Newton said the muzzle of the gun was unlikely to be less than one metre from Watene when it was fired because there was no muzzle residue on his face or mouth.

In Newton's opinion the shot came from no closer than .8m. This was based on how many particles embedded in a piece of white cotton fabric that Newton shot at.

Newton also tested what “rifling” marks the .22 Ruger’s barrel made on bullets and analysed the bullet removed from Watene’s spine which was “in a very damaged state”.

There was moderate support that the bullet in Watene was fired by the Ruger which police believe killed Watene, the jury was told.

During cross-examination, Graham’s lawyer Philp​ Shamy asked when Newton received the bullet, “or really piece of metal” from Watene’s body, if the expert was of the view it would be difficult to do anything with it.

Newton said it was in such a damaged state it was going to be difficult to compare it to a firearm.

Pathologist Dr Martin Sage was the final crown witness called in the trial and was not cross-examined by either defendants’ lawyers.

There was a “conspicuous absence” of propellant on Watene’s face, Sage said.

There was no damage to Watene’s teeth and mouth, but a “complex penetrating tearing wound” on the top surface of his tongue.

The spent bullet was in direct line with the wound, embedded in a vertebra.

There was a single fragment of unburnt propellant in the bullet tract wound on the tongue, the court was told.

Correspondence between Newton and Sage showed the doctor saying he could not guarantee there was no gun shot residue [on Watene] before burial, and could not guarantee that residue was not lost during body examination, Shamy said.

Because of the damage to the bullet Newton had to “unpeel” it which exposed a little more rifling, the jury was told.

The ammunition used during Newton’s test fires was different to the alleged fatal bullet, the jury was told, but Newton said that did not make “a great deal” of difference to the rifling marks.

Shamy questioned Newton about “tattooing” or “stippling” residue embedded in skin from a gunshot.

Shamy asked if it would have been better to test at what distance the firearm created the “tattooing” effect, because there was no evidence of gun shot residue [on Watene’s face].

Newton said in effect that was what he had tested for, but acknowledged there were differences between cotton and human skin.

There was a human skin simulant that could be tested on, Shamy said.

Newton said he was aware of the simulant. But it was “not readily available to us”, and the tests were done two weeks before the trial “so it would not have been possible to obtain it”.

It was hard to say if the simulant would have given a more accurate result, the jury was told.

During re-examination from the prosecution about gun shot residue, the jury was told Newton factored the [posthumous] movement of Watene’s body and burial into the 80cm to 1m range.

The crown case concluded on Wednesday and Shamy said Graham would be called to give evidence on Thursday.

Hyde’s lawyer said Hyde did not intend to give or call evidence.

Watene's body found in the Longwood Forest on May 18, 2020. At the start of the trial on June 13, Graham’s lawyer told the jury the focus would be on what happened in a brief moment during a domestic struggle.