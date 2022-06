An attempted robbery has taken place at the City Mini Market Central on George St in Dunedin.

A person has been taken into police custody after an attempted robbery at the City Mini Market Central in Dunedin.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of an attempted robbery at 6:43pm.

“Police attended and one person was taken into custody.”

City Mini Market Central is located on the corner of George St and Moray Pl, near the Octagon in central Dunedin.

More to come.