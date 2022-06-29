Police raid South Island headquarters of Mongols MC gang

Armed police at the main entrance to the Mongols Gang pad in Burnham, which was searched in a dawn raid.

Armed police have carried out a dawn raid on the South Island headquarters of the Mongols MC bikie gang.

Officers searched the property on State Highway 1 on Wednesday morning as part of Operation Cobalt, a major nationwide crackdown on unruly gang behaviour.

Members of the armed offenders squad carrying assault rifles were stationed at the entrance to the Mongols pad, which is behind a large fence.

Stuff Officers carried out a “pre-planned search warrant” on Wednesday morning.

The highway was initially blocked in both directions, with a large police presence at the scene.

READ MORE:

* Police investigating shooting near Timaru raid Mongols MC gang pad near Christchurch

* Police investigating man's death in Christchurch raid Mongols MC gang pad

* Assault weapons seized, arrests made in raids on Mongols motorcycle gang



The “pre-planned search warrant” is part of Operation Cobalt, a six-month nationwide crackdown on gangs.

All 12 police districts are dedicating staff to the operation, and a special taskforce has been set up in Auckland - the epicentre of organised crime in New Zealand.

Stuff Police are carrying out a major six-month crackdown on gangs.

The raid on the Mongols pad on Wednesday is not the first carried out in Canterbury as part of Operation Cobalt.

Last week, police also raided the Tribesmen’s South Island headquarters, which is in an industrial area in Woolston.

There has been a major shift in the gang landscape in recent years, in part due to the arrival of hundreds of hardened criminals, known as 501s, deported here since 2014 changes to Australian immigration law.

New groups, most notably the Comanchero and Mongols, have established and brought with them international connections, and an unprecedented level of violence.

As gangs have jostled for territory, there has been conflict.

Drive-by shootings have left homes riddled with bullets, while molotov cocktails have destroyed businesses.

New police minister Chris Hipkins said escalating gang violence was “not acceptable”, and that a marker of success in six months would be getting gang-related crime and firearms offences under control.

“I think the public needs to have some reassurance that you know that this issue that we're experiencing at the moment around gang related criminal activity is something that police are working to bring under control ... that's my expectation of police.”

Stuff Police across the country are dedicating staff to efforts to tackle gang crime.

He also said he didn’t just want to drive offending underground.

“We actually have to really crack down and deal with the underlying issues here.”

His appointment comes after a spate of gang-related shootings in Auckland and fear from within Government ranks that law and order was becoming a political vulnerability.

The Mongols, whose patch depicts Genghis Khan on a motorcycle, was founded in the United States 50 years ago and has described itself as the "baddest and fastest growing club in the world".

The gang established its first New Zealand chapter in the Bay of Plenty in 2019, under the leadership of Jim Thacker, who’d been deported from Australia.

It expanded into the South Island the following year.

There have been firebombings and drive-by shootings linked to the gang since its arrival in New Zealand.

Kane Wayman, 46, a Head Hunters associate, died after he was allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked on January 1, 2021 after a night of drinking at the Mongols’ South Island headquarters.

Several people were charged with his murder, and are awaiting trial.