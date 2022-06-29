Travelling band loses $60K worth of belongings after break-in at Wilson car park

All that was left behind when a car owned by the band Melodika was broken into.

A Waikato band has lost $60,000 in belongings after parking in a Wilson Parking building in Auckland.

Members of Melodika​, who sing original Philippines music, were left stunned after returning from an event with the Filipino ambassador to find their car broken into.

The car had contained all the luggage they had brought to Auckland.

They left the city the next day with “nothing but a handbag”, band manager Joey Vee​ said.

The band had parked at the Kitchener St car park for four hours. The plan was to head from their event, held in the CBD, to Henderson, where their hotel and the venue for their upcoming performance were located – which was why the car contained so many valuables.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Joey Vee says she’s now fearful of parking in Auckland’s CBD.

When they got back to the car park, the car door was open and the window smashed.

“When we opened the car door, everything was gone,” Vee said.

The stolen items included three bags of luggage, shoes, makeup, two laptops, jewellery, headphones and cameras.

They were worth about $60,000, Vee said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Atutahi, right, was shocked to find all his belongings had been stolen. He performed later that evening without his costumes.

“We specifically parked at Wilson Parking because we thought the CCTV cameras made the premise secure.

“After this incident, I don’t believe there's a difference between parking on the street and parking at a Wilson car park.”

Band members had to perform later that evening under-dressed and one member, Sam Atutahi, went on stage with nothing but the clothes he was wearing.

“It was horrible. It was a big event and I went in there under-dressed. We went back to Waikato with nothing,” Atutahi, a vocalist and guitarist, said.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Joey Vee encouraged her Kiwi partner Sam Atutahi to live with his grandmother Diane Atutahi, the Filipino way

In a statement, Wilson said it took “all reasonable measures” to try and prevent theft from cars at its parks.

“These measures include CCTV, security patrols and visible signage in car parks encouraging customers not to leave behind valuables. But we are not able to eliminate theft, so it is important that customers do not leave any valuables unattended.”

A police spokesperson said inquiries had been made into the incident.

“At this stage, the matter has been filed, pending further inquiries, however police are open to further investigation should new information come to light.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220625/6314.”