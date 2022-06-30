Judge wipes jobless tax evader's $400,000 debt

Chanaratt Thongskul served a jail term, and sold his family home to help pay part of the reparation. (File photo)

A restaurateur ordered to pay $900,000 reparation for tax evasion has had a large chunk of the bill cancelled.

Chanaratt Thongskul, 55, used to have restaurants in Hamilton, Whanganui, Lower Hutt and Napier.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ jail after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting his companies’ false GST and income tax returns and his own personal tax returns.

As well as the prison sentence imposed in October 2019, Thongskul was ordered to pay $900,000 reparation for the $950,000 tax evaded over about seven years.

A recent High Court decision says his family home was sold to help pay $500,000 of the reparation and he had intended to pay the rest from business income.

But when he was released from jail the Parole Board imposed conditions that he should not be involved in handling money, or managing the financial accounts of any entity, unless a probation officer allowed it.

“Quite how those conditions were expected to be consistent with ongoing fulfilment of the reparation sentence is unclear,” Justice Matthew Palmer wrote in his decision.

A Parole Board spokesman said later the board’s guiding principle in every case was the safety of the community, and the conditions reflected that.

In its second decision on Thongskul’s case the board said the sale of the businesses was expected to net another $230,000, but because of Covid-19 and lack of time, sale to unrelated third parties on the open market could not be organised.

Tax consultant Terry Baucher says Inland Revenue is starting to crack down on inappropriate use of trusts and companies.

The High Court judge said Thongskul’s businesses were sold to extended family members and then ceased trading. The Crown said the businesses were sold at below-market value.

Thongskul has not been employed since he left prison on September 30, 2020, and lives off the income of his wife and daughter, the judge said.

“Because the remaining $400,000 in reparations was to be paid out of the income from Mr Thongskul’s businesses, and he sold those businesses, he has not paid the reparations,” he said.

The judge granted Thongskul’s application to cancel the outstanding reparation.

The Crown suspected Thongskul had assets not held in his own name, or that other family members involved in the offending could help pay reparation.

If the reparation sentence was cancelled Thongskul should be sentenced to at least another three months’ jail, the Crown said.

But the judge said the evidence didn’t support the Crown’s allegations. No reliable evidence was produced that Thongskul had access to extra income or assets.

The value paid for the businesses seemed justified on the evidence, there was no evidence Thongskul used his daughter to conceal assets or income, and it was doubtful other family members would help him pay reparation, the judge said.

“The Crown was not able to make out its allegations.”

“There is no evidence that he has significant wealth, assets or income,” the judge said.

Justice Matthew Palmer says Thongskul and his family should be able to get on with their lives.

Since he currently lived entirely off his wife’s earnings if he was to get a job all his wages could go towards reparation but he was still unemployed at the time the case was heard one year and three months after leaving prison.

As things stood the outstanding reparation should be cancelled, the judge said.

Sending him back to prison would serve no useful purpose.

“He and his family should be able to get on with their lives,” the judge said.