Child sex offender jailed for 12 years for repeated abuse of girl

A Taranaki man has been jailed for the second time on sex abuse charges related to young girls. (File Photo)

A recidivist child sex offender has been jailed for 12 years after he repeatedly raped a young girl over a four-year period.

The extent of Ryan Anthony Shaw’s offending came to light last year, after his victim disclosed the abuse and was encouraged to report it to police.

Stuff Ryan Anthony Shaw appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to a representative charge of rape of a girl under 12. (File Photo)

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the girl, who has automatic name suppression, had suffered terribly as a result of the abuse.

Reading from her victim impact statement, Marinovich said the victim felt counselling would not help her, and that she suffered bouts of depression and of feeling worthless.

“If I had a superpower I would erase this time and start all over again, with the knowledge I have now, so I could save myself,” her statement said.

Shaw previously pleaded guilty to one representative charge of rape of a female under 12, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.

The New Plymouth District Court heard how the offending started in 2014 and carried on for four years.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Shaw had groomed the victim by making her watch pornography with him and how the subsequent abuse was “significant” in scale due to the number of rapes committed against the girl.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, it was revealed the now 47-year-old had been jailed in 1996 for three years after the sexual assault of another young girl.

While deemed suitable to attend a sex offender’s programme while in prison, Shaw was not able to due to the short duration of his jail term.

Marinovich sought a starting point of 18 years for the crimes, as well as a 12-month increase to reflect the previous sex abuse conviction.

He argued Shaw was not genuinely remorseful, as the defendant tried to shift part of the blame for the abuse on to the victim when he was interviewed by a probation officer.

Marinovich said while help was not provided to Shaw when he was previously in prison, this had not stopped him from seeking it himself after he was released.

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe submitted that along with full credit for Shaw’s early guilty plea to the charge, she sought a further reduction in his sentence to reflect background factors raised in a cultural report provided to the court.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Judge Gregory Hikaka questioned convicted rapist Ryan Shaw’s remorse for his crimes at his sentencing. (File Photo)

This included his exposure to violence from a young age, and own disclosure about being sexually abused while attending primary school.

Pascoe acknowledged the harm caused to the victim and said Shaw had written a letter of apology to her and offered to pay $2000 in emotional harm reparation.

Judge Hikaka said the victim’s statement had been “disturbing to read”.

“She’s concerned she might never recover.”

The judge told Shaw, who appeared via audio-visual link from prison - a call which had to be muted part way through the hearing due to the defendant’s interrupting outbursts – that he questioned any contrition for the crimes.

“I struggle to see you as genuinely remorseful, quite frankly.”

After jailing Shaw for 12 years, Judge Hikaka imposed a minimum non-parole period of six years, which will have to be served before parole can be considered.