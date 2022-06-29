Drug dealer's $300,000 found hidden in motorhome two years after it was seized

A detective’s suspicions paid off – a more than $300,000 pay off – when a motorhome was searched again more than two years after it was seized in a drug investigation.

More than $300,000 in drug money lay undiscovered in a maximum security lockup for more than two years, it has emerged.

A court ordered the money to be forfeited to the Crown last week, along with more than $500,000 cash found in other places in April 2017 during a Wellington drug bust.

But the $300,470 hidden cash was not found in the initial search of a 2000 Isuzu N series motorhome seized as part of the investigation, codenamed Operation Walnut.

The motorhome was put in secure storage while the fate was decided for it and other vehicles and property seized.

Police central asset recovery unit Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald said Detective Paul Brown became suspicious while reviewing transcripts of intercepted conversations of Steven Albert Blance, 52, and William Allan Berkland, 50, talking about going on trips and needing a hole for drugs and money.

Supplied/NZ Police A secret compartment in a cupboard of the 2000 Isuzu N Series motorhome hid more than $300,000.

Brown asked for the motorhome to be searched again. That was done on June 25, 2019, and the money was found behind a custom-made panel hidden in a cupboard, Macdonald said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment looked after assets that police seized. The ministry’s storage site was “pretty much maximum security”, he said.

Police said Blance and Berkland had joint control over the motorhome, even though it was registered in another man’s name. However, the money was said to belong to Blance. Both men are serving jail terms.

The motorhome’s registered owner tried to claim an interest in it.

Police accepted the man did have some equity in the vehicle and if he could have paid $10,201 it would have been his.

However, in the judgment issued last week, Justice David Gendall said the man could not raise the money so the motorhome would be sold and the proceeds would go to the Crown.