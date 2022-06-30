Man to be detained in a hospital after involvement in West Auckland mum's death

Ricky Rafferty outside his home before being arrested for the murder of Angela Smith in 2020.

A man found to have been involved in an assault which resulted in the death of West Auckland mother Angela Smith, will be detained in a hospital as a special patient for a maximum of 10 years.

Ricky James Rafferty and William Heremaia were originally charged with the murder of Smith, 49, who was found dead at an apartment in Henderson.

Heremaia was sentenced to six years and seven months in jail after being found guilty of manslaughter.

On Thursday, Justice Edwin Wylie made an order detaining Rafferty in a hospital as a special patient under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act, saying he still poses a risk to the public.

Rafferty had previously been found unfit to stand trial and had suffered a severe brain injury in 2015.

At the disposition hearing on Thursday, Justice Wylie expressed the court’s condolences to Smith’s family.

Rafferty had previously been held as an inpatient at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

Jason Dorday/Stuff William Heremaia was jailed after being found guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard how Dr Anthony Chaffee concluded Rafferty poses a serious risk of further offending.

“Mr Rafferty’s abnormal state of mind poses a significant risk to the health and safety of others,” Dr Anthony Chafee said in a report.

Justice Wylie agreed Rafferty poses a high risk of long-term violent offending.

The judge concluded Rafferty would benefit from being held as a special patient.

He will be detained for a maximum 10 years, with mandatory reviews of his condition every six months.

Justice Wylie previously heard evidence at the High Court in Auckland to decide on Rafferty's involvement in Smith’s death, based on the balance of probabilities as opposed to the criminal test of beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Wylie found Rafferty had lied to police about his involvement in many ways.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The disposition hearing was held at the High Court at Auckland.

Some evidence included Heremaia's blindness, and Rafferty’s DNA underneath Smith's fingernails and on knives.

Smith’s blood was also found on his clothing, and Rafferty's bloody footprints were found in and outside Heremaia’s unit, where she was found dead.

“Considered in totality, the evidence points strongly to the assault.”

Heremaia, Rafferty and Smith had all been drinking and smoking cannabis that night before the “sustained and brutal” attack occurred.

At Heremaia's sentencing, Smith’s younger brother Terrence Smith, said “nobody on this earth has the right to take a mother from their child”.

Terrence Smith mentioned how less than six months before their mother had died from cancer, and Smith’s death had left her 12-year-old son orphaned.

Speaking directly to Heremaia, Terrence Smith said he had seen his family’s unwavering support throughout the trial, and he hoped he understood the importance of family as they had always been there for him.

“You have no idea of the consequences of your decision that night. It didn’t need to be that way.

“To call Angela your friend, or your mate, is an insult as she never was. Angela had a heart for people and cared for her community. You were in her community, she looked out for you, and in return you harmed her and took her life.”