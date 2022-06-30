Son found guilty of locking elderly father in room at night and forcing him to wear wetsuit

Judge Mark Callaghan found the couple guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

A man neglected his elderly father by locking him in a dark room overnight and forcing him to wear a nappy and a wetsuit he could not remove – treatment a judge said was “akin to torture”.

The man and his partner faced two charges of neglecting a vulnerable adult – his 90-year-old Christchurch father, who had advanced dementia and has since died.

The neglect occurred between mid-2019 and mid-2020 when they were his caregivers.

He also faced a charge of assault, as well as 32 charges of theft. He allegedly took about $275,000 from his father’s bank account, and also faced a charge of forging a document purporting to be for repairs to his father’s home.

At Christchurch District Court on Thursday, Judge Mark Callaghan found the couple guilty on both charges of neglect, confining the man in “unhealthy conditions” and failing to provide the necessities for his health.

The man was also found guilty of all the theft charges, assault, and forging a document purportedly for building repairs that he actually used to buy a new car. He was cleared of failing to keep records as a power of attorney.

The couple will be sentenced on October 11, and were denied bail. Their names are to remain secret while they await a High Court appeal on name suppression.

Delivering his verdict, Judge Callaghan said there were inconsistencies in the son’s evidence about the conditions in his father’s bedroom, as well as other allegations.

“[He] continually denied many of the allegations put forward by the prosecution that were clearly true, based on the real evidence and witness testimony that was before the court.”

The judge said the social worker and carers only saw some aspects of what was going on and never saw the “totality” of the conditions the elderly man was placed in.

“Not one of them saw the full picture.”

He said despite the couple seeking to “shift any blame or liability” for their treatment of the elderly man, no one else was to blame for their neglect.

“[They] were responsible and entrusted with the care of [the son’s] elderly father.”

Judge Callaghan described the treatment as a “major departure” from the reasonable standard of care required.

“It was so bad in all the circumstances as to be criminal.”

He found the son’s evidence that his mother told him that they would pay for all his expenses and anything he needed for him looking after them “not credible”.

He said there were “inconsistencies” throughout his evidence, making him an “unbelievable witness”.

He also said the majority of the items the man bought were not for his parents, but for himself.

“He did not have authority to be spending money for any purpose other than what was stipulated on the account when it was opened.”

It “stretched credibility” to say a robot, motorised cars and Lego were for the benefit of his father.

In court, the son said it was his mother who accidentally transferred the money into the wrong account for the car, worth $35,000.

The judge said the inconsistencies in the man’s evidence and his insistence his mother made the mistake led him to believe the man had no authority to transfer the money.

Judge Callaghan said he could not accept the son’s evidence was credible, and discounted it.

During the trial the court heard allegations the man’s father was locked in a dark room for up to 15 hours at a time, with no way to go to the toilet other than by using a plastic bag or to go in his bed or on the floor.

The elderly man was put in a nappy and a wetsuit overnight – which had the zip cord removed to prevent him from taking it off.

In his defence, the son said no-one raised concerns about his father being locked in his room or being zipped into the wetsuit.

If they had, he would have “come up with a different plan”, he claimed.

He said his father’s social workers and carers knew the room was locked at night.

“Everyone thought it was a good idea,” he said.

He also claimed the wetsuit was suggested by one of his father’s carers, which he thought was “different”, and suggested the social worker described it as an “unorthodox method”.

The son said his father had no marks or rashes from wearing the wetsuit and had no problem wearing it.

The trial was shown hours of CCTV footage from inside the man’s room.

In a video from September 2019, the man could be seen knocking loudly on his door asking for help while trying to clean himself up after defecating.

Eventually his son entered the room, soiled sheets visible on the bed. He yelled at his father to take his top off.

“Why do this? This is behaviour that's going to put you in a mental hospital, this is where this is going, I'm not going to put up with this any more. None of us are, we're sick of it."

In the next clip the son yelled at him to take his top off, saying: “By god, I’m going to smack you one in the head if you don’t listen to me.”

He then allegedly assaulted him, while removing his top.

“Filthy animal. Got your f…… shit on me now."

The son told the court the incident was “like a haze”.

“I can't even remember. That’s not me – that’s not how I am with dad. I was just burnt out; I had enough.”