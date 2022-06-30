'Savage, violent, unprovoked' attack on guard at Hawke’s Bay prison

A staff member at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison has been repeatedly stabbed in the face during an attack by an inmate.

Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd Du Plessis​ confirmed Wednesday's incident, which he described as "savage, violent and unprovoked".

The staff member was now home recovering, he said.

It raised questions about the security measures in place for the attacker – known violent offender serving a life sentence in a maximum security section of the prison.

The offender is believed to have made active threats to staff before and was a known gang member, Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis has been to the prison twice since to support staff involved. He wanted to see these situations better managed to try and prevent them happening in future.

Supplied Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd du Plessis is supporting prison staff. (File photo)

He said there was a crisis when it came to prison staffing and violence towards staff was becoming more common. "Unfortunately prisons have become exponentially more violent."

The prison’s acting director, Leonie Aben,​ said a staff member received multiple wounds to the head and was taken to hospital for medical attention, but had been discharged.

The prisoner was known to staff and was on directed segregation, she said. He had been scheduled to be transferred to another prison on Thursday.

“While he was unlocked for recreation, staff were taking him a trolley to collect his property and he suddenly assaulted one staff member with an improvised weapon. Other staff immediately intervened and restrained the prisoner.”

Police were notified and the prisoner had also been charged with misconduct through the prison’s internal misconduct system, Aben said.

As the matter was subject to an active police investigation, Corrections declined to provide further detail.

JARED NICOLL/Stuff The prison’s acting director, Leonie Aben, says attacks on staff are unacceptable and taken seriously. (File photo)

The staff member was being offered ongoing support and would remain at home until they were ready to return to work, Aben said. Corrections officers did an “exceptional and brave job” in often very challenging circumstances.

“Prisons can be volatile environments. Many prisoners have long histories of antisocial behaviour, and can behave unpredictably and act without warning. Over 75% of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and gang members are disproportionately identified as responsible for assaults in prison.”

She said assaults on staff were unacceptable and taken seriously.

Corrections will notify WorkSafe of the incident.

In March, Stuff reported Corrections officers were facing a rising number of prison assaults.

In the 2019-2020 financial year, the number of staffers assaulted increased to 889, compared to 654 the year before.