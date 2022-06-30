Serious assault on prison guard at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison staff member was attacked in a brutal assault on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

A staff member at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison was repeatedly stabbed in the face during an attack by an inmate on Wednesday afternoon.

Corrections Association of New Zealandpresident Floyd Du Plessis confirmed a prison guard was repeatedly stabbed in the face by an inmate known for being violent.

Corrections has been approached for comment, as has WorkSafe.

A spokesperson for St John confirmed staff where called to the prison address on Mangaroa Rd, Longlands, about 2pm on Wednesday.

One patient was transported in a moderate condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, she said.

In March, Stuff reported Corrections officers were facing a rising number of prison assaults.

In the 2019-2020 financial year, the number of staffers assaulted increased to 889, compared to 654 the year before.

