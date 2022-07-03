Screams heard, fight with chairs witnessed before Auckland mall stabbing

The stabbing in WestCity Waitākere mall in Auckland’s Henderson has left some people uneasy about going into the mall.

The stabbing of a young person at an Auckland mall on Friday has left some people scared to go into the mall.

A young person was taken to Starship Children’s Hospital with serious injuries following the incident at WestCity Waitākere​ mall in Auckland’s Henderson, a St John Ambulance spokesperson said on Friday.

Shop owners in the mall reported seeing an altercation involving teenagers before the stabbing.

Infinity Mobile owner Vikas Kumar said he saw what looked like two groups of teenagers throwing chairs at each other near Muffin Break.

READ MORE:

* Young person seriously injured after stabbing at Auckland mall

* Auckland stabbings: Alleged attacker's name suppressed due to 'fragile' mental state

* 'Kind, lovely mum' killed in random stabbing attack on way home from work



“I saw one get hit on the side with the leg of a chair and then he fell down onto his stomach.”

Another shop owner, who Stuff agreed not to name, said the stabbing took place after chairs were thrown and the alleged offender pulled out a knife.

David White/Stuff The incident involved chairs being thrown near Muffin Break before the knife was pulled.

Another mall worker heard screaming but thought it was just kids playing around.

Smiggle assistant store manager Ruby Crouth said her colleague heard screaming but didn't think anything of it.

Couth said the incident left her feeling scared to come into the mall.

“Obviously we don't expect anything like that happening at our place of work.”

​Auckland Council Waitākere councillor Linda Cooper said police had told her the incident was a one-off youth scuffle.

Simon Smith/Stuff Auckland Council Waitākere Ward councillor Linda Cooper says it is concerning young people are carrying weapons (File photo).

“The person wasn’t badly injured, although that still doesn’t make it right.”

Cooper said she was reassured police were onto the matter and she expected Youth Aid to get involved.

While the incident appeared to be isolated, she said it was concerning people were carrying weapons.

“It seems very sad that our young people are sometimes carrying weapons and feel a need to use them,” cooper said.

“There’s always the odd youth scuffle from time to time, but I don’t know if there’s a trend for young people to carry weapons.”

Cooper said community safety is important to everyone and she was pleased with the police’s response.

“We all want to feel safe in our community.”

A police spokesperson said there were not updates to the incident.