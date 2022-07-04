Good Samaritans block drunk driver six times legal limit

Police were called to the Dunedin suburb of Abbotsford after members of the public helped nab a drink driver.

Residents blocked a drunk driver who was six times the legal limit, and took her keys.

Police were called to Grandvista Dr, in the Dunedin suburb of Abbotsford, after reports of a vehicle swerving all over the road and nearly causing multiple crashes, on Friday about 3.30pm

The public blocked the driver from leaving the scene, and took her keys, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 51-year-old recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1511 micrograms (mcg) pre litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days, and was summonsed to appear in court.

It wasn’t the only high reading recorded by police, who stopped a motorist on Andersons Bay Rd on Sunday, about 8.15am.

The 41-year-old male driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1388 mcg. g.

His licence was suspended for 28 days, and was summonsed to appear in court later this month.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A group of Dunedin rugby players were trespassed from a hotel after lighting a fire in the car park.

Police were called to the Golden Fleece Hotel in Waikouaiti on Saturday, about 11.50am, after reports visiting rugby players tried to light a fire in the car park.

The incidents comes after the players were asked to leave the bar, but tried to set fire to beer crates outside.

The Dunedin-based players were later stopped, and spoken to by police, Bond said.

The players were trespassed from the premise.