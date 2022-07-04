Outlaws leader stabbed 13 times by rival gang members stealing his patch, court told

The trial in the High Court at Napier is expected to take two weeks. (File photo)

The jury trial of a man accused of murdering Outlaws leader Peter Lui​ and stealing his patch began in the High Court at Napier on Monday.

Hemi Rapata Meihana Cahill​, 30, appeared before Justice Christine Grice​ and a jury of seven women and five men where he pleaded not guilty to charges of being party to Lui’s murder and assaulting him with a car, a Holden Calais.

Cahill pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery relating to the theft of the Outlaws leader’s motorcycle club patch.

He had been charged at the same time as Belmont Sonny Freedom Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhai​​​ who pleaded guilty to all three charges last week.

The charges relate to the death of Lui, a long-time member of the Outlaws motorcycle club, who died on March 29 last year after being assaulted outside his home in Pandora, Napier.

The 63-year-old was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the incident in Mersey St but died soon after arrival. Hundreds attended Lui’s funeral.

In his opening remarks, Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart​ told members of the jury they were present because of a “fateful moment” that Cahill and Te Aonui-Tawhai​​, both Mongrel Mob members, formed a plan to rob Lui of his patch.

He alleged the two saw Lui outside the Gull petrol station in Taradale Rd as he was driving around Napier on his Harley-Davidson, wearing his Outlaws patch. “At that moment, innocuous to many, Lui literally had a target on his back,” Stuart said.

They made a U-turn over railway tracks to pursue him, driving aggressively through Napier to the gang’s pad and Lui’s home in Mersey St, he said.

Peter Lui died on March 29, 2021, after being assaulted outside his home in Pandora, Napier.

It was the Crown’s case that Cahill, who was driving the car, rammed Lui so that he fell to the ground whereupon he and Te Aonui-Tawhai​​ proceeded to strike Lui with their fists and feet. It was during this attack he was stabbed 13 times.

Stuart said Cahill’s and Te Aonui-Tawhai​​’s guilty pleas to the aggravated robbery charges meant they both accepted they stole the patch together and used violence to do so. “They stripped him of his patch and took it as a trophy,” Stuart said.

At the time Lui was undergoing chemotherapy for lung cancer. A pathologist concluded Lui had multiple stab wounds on his arms – the deepest was 11cm – and died from resulting blood loss.

The Crown acknowledged that while Cahill did not inflict the fatal stab wounds himself, he was liable for murder nonetheless as he knew it was a real risk Te Aonui-Tawhai would cause serious injury for the purpose of and during the course of carrying out the robbery which would likely result in death.

Stuart said several witnesses on working along the street at the time would be called, saying they saw both the driver and passenger exit the car after it crashed into the bike, beating Lui before taking his patch.

Hundreds attended Napier man Peter Lui's funeral at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

Defence lawyer Eric Forsteracknowledged Cahill was part of a two-man decision to go and get a “trophy patch off a rival gang member”.​

Of the assault charge, he said it was “not an intentional application of force” in that Cahill did not intend to cause the car to come into contact with the bike or Lui.

Nor was it Cahill’s intention to murder Lui, Forster said, adding people should not be held criminally responsible for acts they did not intend, anticipate or contemplate.

“Cahill did not intend to cause Lui’s death. He did not anticipate that it would be caused by his associate. And thirdly he never contemplated that it was a probable consequence that serious bodily harm would be caused to [Lui] in taking the patch.”

The trial will resume again on Tuesday morning. It is expected to take two weeks and more than 20 witnesses are expected to be called.