Recidivist tyre stockpiler forged signatures to reassign thousands in debt, court told

Michael Benny Le Roy, 60, is on trial in the Christchurch District Court on six charges of forgery. (File photo).

A man described as an “environmental menace” for his rubbish and tyre stockpiling ventures allegedly forged signatures to reassign his own debt to the names of others, a court has heard.

The judge-alone trial of Michael Benny Le Roy, 60, began in front of Judge Raoul Neave in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday. He is facing six charges of forgery.

The charges relate to the alleged forging of two people’s signatures – a family member and an employee – to place them as directors and/or shareholders of companies with debt, or place their names onto personal guarantees, accepting responsibility for Le Roy’s debt or that of his businesses.

On Tuesday, the first witness called by the prosecutor for the Ministry of Business and Employment (MBIE) was a relative of Le Roy’s, who said she was made a director of Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Limited in 2015, which had over $20,000 in debt, without her knowledge.

She only became aware she was a director of the company when she was contacted by debt collectors in August 2018, she said.

The court heard the woman’s name was spelled wrong on one of the documents.

When the woman became aware she was a director of the company, she accepted she had signed documents at the request of Le Roy, but maintained none were accepting directorship or a shareholder's role.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Firefighters could only watch on as an illegal Amberley stockpiling of tyres, created by Le Roy, caught fire in February 2018.

She claimed she was coerced by Le Roy to sign the documents and did not know what the documents were.

She said she confronted Le Roy and requested “multiple times” to be removed as director.

She claimed Le Roy admitted to forging her signature, told her “whoop-de-flipping-doo” and that he would “sort it” or needed “a few more months” which became years.

STACY SQUIRES Fire crews spent days tackling a fire that broke out in an illegal pile of tyres in North Canterbury in January. Huge plumes of smoke could be seen almost 50km away in Christchurch. (Video first published January 30, 2021).

“It’s ridiculous. You know what you signed, it’s your handwriting and your spelling mistakes,” she directed towards Le Roy while giving evidence.

Le Roy accepted the handwriting on the documents in question was his, but maintained he did not sign them but simply filled them out before giving them to the woman to sign.

During cross-examination the woman was asked why she continued to sign documents at Le Roy’s request despite not knowing what they were.

She said he was “intimidating” and she “didn’t feel like I had a choice”.

The woman was also asked if it was possible she signed the directorship and shareholder forms without reading them, as she had done with other documents.

She denied this saying she would have remembered those documents.

Le Roy’s defence lawyer claimed the woman knew she was becoming a director and attended a meeting with a lawyer, along with Le Roy, to confirm this. The woman denied such a meeting took place.

A handwriting expert and Le Roy are expected to give evidence on Wednesday when the trial continues.