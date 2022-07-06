Aunt tells dead baby's whānau they'll 'crack' if taken in for police questioning

A family member of a baby who died after suffering catastrophic injuries held a meeting where she told the mother and father of Poseidyn Pickering that the police had the power to take them all away until “someone cracks”.

Poseidyn Pickering​ died in hospital in September 2020 after being rushed there from the family home in Manurewa, south Auckland. The 10-month-old had “catastrophic” head injuries.

His father, Anthony Simon Pickering​ – who goes by his middle name – was later charged with murder.

Pickering has denied the charge, with his lawyer saying police got it “horribly, horribly wrong”. He is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Philemonia Nathan​​, the great-aunt of Poseidyn’s mother Filoi Huakau​, continued being cross-examined by Quentin Duff on Wednesday.

The court previously heard how Pickering allegedly confessed to Nathan he gave Poseidyn a backhand slap after he became angry and the baby hit a windowsill.

Duff said she was lying and Pickering never said that.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Poseidyn Pickering was taken to hospital from the Manurewa home.

But Huakau had also told Nathan she had dropped Poseidyn days before he died on his head and may have caused his death.

Nathan was increasingly defensive in court, denying she held the meeting to find a scapegoat.

“My niece wanted Simon to take the blame, not her daughter,” Nathan said.

Duff then played an audio recording to the court of the meeting, held on September 24, where Nathan said someone needed to “take the fall” for Poseidyn’s death.

Nathan said she went into the meeting to help the police to find out who killed the baby.

Nathan told the court she went to a justice of peace to get some information before the meeting.

The JP allegedly advised her if the family didn’t comply, everyone would be “taken in” until somebody cracks.

“I’m worried about them coming in to get you all…you will crack in there,” Nathan can be heard saying in the meeting.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Defence lawyer Quentin Duff was called a liar by Philemonia Nathan.

Nathan told the court Huakau loved Pickering and would do anything to protect him.

“This is your son that’s gone... and somebody has to pay for the death,” Nathan said in the recording.

Duff asked Nathan where she was getting the information someone had to pay for Poseidyn’s death.

In the recording, Huakau asks why the police want to speak to her again and not Pickering.

“I find this so shitty. Everyone’s coming so hard on Si,” Huakau says.

Nathan tells Huakau, it's because she is the bearer of the child and everyone is not sure if he’s the father.

“Si don’t have to go down. They want to see you so you can make an amends for you and Si. You’re going to be marked this for the rest of your lives,” Nathan replies.

During the meeting, Nathan says she doesn’t believe Pickering killed Poseidyn.

“I warned yous [sic] they are going to come and get all of it... Simon cannot take the fall,” Nathan says in the recording.

Multiple times during Duff’s cross-examination of Nathan, she called him a liar, asked him not to be rude to her and “rebuked him in Jesus name”.

The trial before Justice Michael Robinson and a jury continues.