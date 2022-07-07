Baby's injuries could have been caused by an earlier fall, pathologist says

Injuries which led to a baby’s death could have been caused by his mother dropping him on his head days before he was rushed to hospital, a forensic pathologist has told a court.

Poseidyn Pickering​ died in hospital in September 2020 after being rushed there from the family home in Manurewa, south Auckland. The 10-month-old had “catastrophic” head injuries.

His father, Anthony Simon Pickering​ – who goes by his middle name – was later charged with murder.

Pickering denies the charge and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

On Thursday, Australian forensic pathologist professor Johan Duflou called on behalf of the defence, told the court a fall from a short distance could have caused the skull fractures.

“A fall over a short distance such as the parent’s arms is certainly capable of causing skull fracturing, and it can be complex, can result in bleeding within the head and on rare occasions it can result in death,” Duflou said.

The court previously heard Poseidyn’s mother Filoi Huakau told police she had dropped Poseidyn on his head days before his death.

Duflou said falls from short heights uncommonly cause injury to the brain itself, while inflicted violence is most common, but both are “entirely possible”.

The professor said there’d been an application of force in some way, however he could not determine what mechanism caused Poseidyn’s injuries.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Poseidyn Pickering died at Starship children’s hospital.

Duflou said if the skull was already fractured a second blow may require less force and can cause much more catastrophic fracturing of the skull.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Sam Becroft, the professor accepted a two-year-old could not have caused the injuries.

But he said a fall probably did not cause Poseidyn’s injuries alone.

Earlier on Thursday, lawyer Ina Stewart opened the defence case to the jury saying Pickering’s account of what happened on September 5 had not changed in nearly two years since the terrible day.

“It remains the same to this day. Mr Pickering did not assault his little boy. He did not assault his son in any way at all. He certainly did not strike his son in that 16-17 minute window,” Stewart said.

Stewart submitted the jury should put aside the evidence of Poseidyn’s mother’s two family members who told the court Pickering admitted striking Poseidyn after his tangi.

“The defence case is these two people are being untruthful and acting on motives of their own.”

Pickering did not cause Poseidyn’s injuries and he does not know who or what caused them, Stewart said.

Stewart told the jury Pickering would not be giving evidence in his own defence as he had nothing more to say.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Poseidyn Pickering was rushed from the family home in Manurewa to hospital.

He spoke to police three times, twice while Poseidyn was fighting for his life, and the next day after he had died.

Pickering told police Poseidyn and his two-year-old daughter had been playing “rough” while he was watching television or gaming when he heard a “donk” and Poseidyn hit his head on the windowsill.

“This is not his explanation of how Poesidyn got hurt,” Stewart said.

Clinical psychologist Nick Lascelles assessed Pickering on a number of occasions and told the court his emotional expressions did not always match the topic of discussion.

Lascelles concluded Pickering used a long-standing coping mechanism when in periods of distress or stress to conceal it by using a facade of smiling or laughing.

The court previously heard from police officers who interviewed Pickering who described him as jovial, and Lascelles said care should be taken with this evidence.

The trial, before Justice Michael Robinson and a jury, will continue on Friday when the Crown and defence will close their cases.