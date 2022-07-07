'Stupid' drink-driver nabbed twice in same night

Dunedin police officers arrested the same drink-driver twice in one night. (File photo)

A drink-driver was caught by police in Dunedin twice – in the same night.

The bizarre incident unfolded in Dunedin’s Octagon, where police were called following reports of an intoxicated woman driving at speed and failing to stop for red lights about 10.10pm on Wednesday.

A police patrol pulled over the 22-year-old, who recorded a breath alcohol of 1056 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – four times over the legal limit, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The woman was arrested, and her driver’s licence was suspended for 28 days.

Police took her keys off her and searched her in case she had another set.

The woman was bailed and dropped off by police at her boyfriend’s house in North Dunedin.

But by 1am she was back in her car, which was parked in the Octagon.

“She has gotten in and driven off again ... [a] bloody stupid thing to do,” Bond said.

Police pulled the driver over, and she recorded another alcohol high reading, 873mcg.

The woman was again arrested and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday morning.

She was charged with two counts of drink-driving, driving while suspended and breaching bail conditions.